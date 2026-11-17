MENAFN - KNN India)India's unemployment rate declined marginally to an eight-month low of 4.9 per cent in October from 5 per cent in September, supported by higher labour force participation and a fall in female joblessness, according to the latest monthly bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

The female unemployment rate declined to 5 per cent from 5.2 per cent in September, its lowest level since December 2025. Rural female unemployment fell to 3.8 per cent from 3.9 per cent, while the urban rate declined to a four-month low of 8.7 per cent from 9.2 per cent.

The male unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9 per cent for the third consecutive month.

Urban Unemployment Declines

The overall decline in unemployment was driven by urban areas, where the rate fell to 6.7 per cent in October from 6.9 per cent in September. Rural unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent, reported Business Standard.

The estimates are based on the Current Weekly Status (CWS) approach, under which a person's activity status is determined by their activities during the seven days preceding the survey.

A person is considered unemployed if they did not work even for one hour during the week but sought or were available for work for at least one hour on any day.

Labour Force Participation Rises

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which measures the share of people aged 15 years and above who are working or seeking work, increased to an eight-month high of 55.7 per cent in October from 55.5 per cent in September.

In rural areas, LFPR rose to 58.4 per cent from 58 per cent, while the urban rate edged down to 50.5 per cent from 50.7 per cent. Female LFPR increased to 35 per cent, its highest level since February this year, indicating a rise in women's participation in the workforce.

Worker Population Ratio At Eight-Month High

The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the proportion of the population that is employed, increased to 53 per cent in October from 52.7 per cent in September, marking an eight-month high.

Rural WPR rose to 56 per cent from 55.5 per cent, while the urban ratio remained broadly stable at 47.1 per cent. Female WPR increased to 33.3 per cent and male WPR to 73.7 per cent, with both reaching their highest levels since February.

The PLFS sampling methodology was revamped in January 2025 to provide monthly estimates of key employment and unemployment indicators for rural and urban areas at the all-India level using the CWS approach.

(KNN Bureau)