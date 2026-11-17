MENAFN - KNN India)Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the third pre-Budget consultation with experts and industry leaders from the manufacturing sector as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28, the Finance Ministry said.

In a post on X, the ministry said, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the third Pre-Budget Consultation with experts and leaders from the manufacturing sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today.”

The meeting in New Delhi was attended by secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the post noted.

The annual consultations provide a platform for industry representatives and experts to share suggestions on economic priorities, manufacturing growth and policy measures that could be considered in the upcoming Budget, ANI reported.

The exercise is part of the government's wider stakeholder engagement to gather inputs from different sectors before finalising Budget proposals.

Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman chaired the first round of pre-Budget consultations, attended by the DEA Secretary, Chief Economic Adviser and other senior department officials.

The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027, with the Economic Survey likely to be tabled on January 29 or 31.

(KNN Bureau)

