MENAFN - KNN India)The European Commission has imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty of 9.5 per cent on certain cold-rolled flat steel imports from India, following an investigation that found the products were being sold in the European Union at dumped prices.

The duties cover imports from five countries and range from 3 per cent to 27.9 per cent. Japan faces the highest rate at 27.9 per cent, followed by Taiwan at 20.7-27 per cent, Vietnam at 16 per cent and Türkiye at 3-7.8 per cent.

The investigation found that imports from the five countries were undercutting prices in the EU market, prompting measures to protect the bloc's domestic steel industry.

The EU market for these products is valued at around 23.2 billion euros, with production across 12 member countries employing more than 8,600 people.

India accounted for 282 million euros of the EU's imports of the products, while imports from Taiwan were valued at 345 million euros, Türkiye at 240 million euros, Japan at 180 million euros and Vietnam at 125 million euros.

India and Taiwan Face Particular Market Situation Findings

The investigation is significant as the Commission established a 'Particular Market Situation' (PMS) in India and Taiwan, allowing it to construct the products' normal value rather than rely on domestic selling prices when assessing dumping.

In India's case, the Commission found that government measures had affected domestic iron ore prices. Iron ore is a key raw material used in cold-rolled flat steel production.

For Taiwan, it cited Chinese overcapacity and increased imports from China, which had put downward pressure on domestic prices and weakened profitability for local producers.

The Commission said the findings could have wider implications for the EU's trade defence measures, as they provide a basis for addressing market conditions that affect price comparisons in anti-dumping investigations.

(KNN Bureau)