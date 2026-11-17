MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Fraud is becoming more automated, targeted and global as criminals use AI to exploit weak points across the payments ecosystem and target third-party providers that can provide access to multiple downstream payment organizations, according to the Visa (NYSE: V) Fall 2026 Biannual Threats Report released today during International Fraud Awareness Week.

Developed by Visa Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control (PERC), the report examines threat activity observed between January and June 2026 and finds that AI is not creating entirely new categories of fraud. Instead, it is helping criminals that execute existing attacks faster, at greater scale, and with greater precision, while increasingly targeting third-party providers that can provide access to multiple downstream organizations at once. Although attack volumes increased in several areas, the report also found evidence that coordinated, network-level defenses are reducing the impact of these threats.

“AI is changing the economics of fraud by giving criminals the ability to move faster, operate across borders and adapt their tactics in real time,” said Paul Fabara, Chief Risk and Client Services Officer at Visa.“At Visa, we're fighting bad AI with good AI, combining technology, network intelligence and human expertise to identify emerging threats earlier and help stop fraud before it scales.”

AI is changing how fraud is built, scaled and executed

Threat actors are using AI and agentic systems to automate reconnaissance, identify vulnerabilities, generate convincing phishing content, refine malicious code and test payment controls. These capabilities allow attackers to coordinate operations across multiple languages and geographies with less human involvement.

Among the report's key findings:

Attacks are rising, but defenses are getting better at stopping them. Global payment account enumeration volume increased 35% year over year, but Visa's Risk Operations Center blocked 200% more enumeration transactions than in the previous six-month period, contributing to a 21.4% year-over-year decline in fraud losses associated with enumerated credentials. Third parties are becoming high-value targets. Incidents involving third-party agents increased 62% compared with the previous six-month period, with these providers linked to approximately 56% of compromised payment credentials identified during the reporting period. Visa PERC also saw a more than 1,200% increase in recovered payment credentials from data breaches, underscoring how a single successful intrusion can create downstream exposure across multiple organizations. Scam operations are reaching greater scale. Visa Scam Disruption identified more than $1.4 billion in potential fraud, a 40% increase over the preceding six months. Investigations uncovered interconnected scam infrastructure spanning multiple regions and channels, including deceptive eCommerce, unauthorized recurring billing, investment scams, impersonation schemes and fraudulent merchant networks. Ransomware is becoming more industrialized. Ransomware cases increased 19% over the preceding six months and 312% since 2021, while the 10 most active ransomware groups accounted for more than 80% of incidents observed by Visa PERC. Criminals are targeting major global moments. Visa PERC observed increased scam activity around major sporting tournaments, concerts and other large international events, with criminals using AI-generated multilingual content, paid advertising, social media promotion and sophisticated spoofed websites to target consumers across markets. Travel and hospitality scams are evolving. Threat actors are increasingly impersonating legitimate travel and booking platforms, using real reservation details to make fraudulent messages appear credible and convince consumers to authorize additional payments.

The report also identifies the growing misuse of advanced AI agents as a developing threat to the payments ecosystem. These systems could allow criminals to automate complex attack chains, test fraud controls continuously and modify tactics in real time as defensive measures respond.

“The next evolution of fraud will be won or lost upstream. AI is transforming how criminals develop, refine and execute attacks, often before a transaction generates a conventional fraud signal,” said Michael Jabbara, SVP and Global Head of Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control at Visa.“Visa's global network visibility helps us connect signals that may appear isolated to any one institution, identify coordinated threats earlier and work with clients and law enforcement to disrupt criminal operations before deception becomes financial harm.”

The findings also inform Visa's 2026 Holiday Threats report, published last week by Visa, which highlights how criminals are using AI to make familiar holiday scams, including spoofed websites, gift card fraud and voice impersonation, more convincing and scalable.

The Fall 2026 Visa Biannual Threats Report is available here.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.

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