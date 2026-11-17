MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--SES today announced it will lead the industrial activities of SELYCE, a new European initiative focused on developing the technologies needed to enable future Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite services.

Conducted under a Partnership Project with the European Space Agency (ESA) and supported by the Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA), Belgian Science Policy Office (BELSPO) and UK Space Agency (UKSA), SELYCE brings together European industry and research organisations to advance standards-based 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) capabilities that will allow everyday smartphones and IoT devices to connect seamlessly via satellite beyond the reach of terrestrial networks.

As demand grows for ubiquitous and resilient connectivity, Direct-to-Device services are expected to become an important complement to terrestrial mobile networks, extending coverage, enhancing network resilience and enabling new connectivity solutions for consumers, enterprises and governments.

As industrial lead, SES will coordinate the development, integration and validation of key technology building blocks required for future commercial D2D services. The project will initially focus on technologies supporting satellite connectivity for vehicles, messaging and emergency communications services outside terrestrial coverage, and resilient communications during disasters and other critical situations.

Following a phased development approach, SES and its technology providers will validate these technologies in a high-fidelity end-to-end test environment, helping pave the way for future in-orbit demonstrations and commercial deployments. The initiative will also foster collaboration across Europe's space and telecommunications sectors, supporting the development of an open, interoperable and standards-based ecosystem for satellite-enabled mobile connectivity.

“Direct-to-Device connectivity represents an important evolution in how people and devices will remain connected in the future,” said Dr. Xavier Bertran, Chief Product and Innovation Officer of SES.“As industrial lead for SELYCE, SES is bringing together expertise from across Europe's space and telecommunications ecosystem to develop the technologies needed for future commercial D2D services. Jointly with ESA and our technology providers, we are helping lay the foundation for resilient, standards-based connectivity that complements terrestrial networks and extends communications wherever users are located.”

The SELYCE initiative is led by SES and includes Amphinicy Luxembourg, the University of Luxembourg, SES's wholly-owned subsidiary Redu Space Services in Belgium, with additional European participants expected to join during the project.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation“firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at:

ESA's Space for 5G/6G & Sustainable Connectivity programme

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space, coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its Member States to conduct space programmes and activities. ESA's 'Space for 5G/6G & Sustainable Connectivity' strategic programme line is advancing 5G and 6G technologies to support the digital transformation of Europe by integrating satellite and ground networks. This fusion of terrestrial (TN) and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) will revolutionise how we live, work and communicate in terms of smart mobility, global coverage, security and network resilience. The programme aims to promote the standardisation of seamless global connectivity for various industries and applications, including telemedicine, tele-education, and autonomous vehicles, airplanes and ships.

This programme is part of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES). It is overseen by ESA's Commercialisation and Industry Partnership (CIP) Directorate and aims to connect everyone, everywhere, at all times.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will” and“expected.”

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks that pursuit of external growth opportunities or contracts may not yield the expected benefits; industry changes and competition could impact our systems or result in lower or reduced demand; and failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approvals could result in the inability to maintain or expand operations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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