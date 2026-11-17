MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Xsolla (USA), Inc., a global commerce company, today announced the launch of Xsolla Quest Builder, a no-code tool that lets video game developers reward players with digital items for reaching goals tracked through game events, alongside Xsolla Backpack, a persistent inventory where players keep those items. Xsolla Quest Builder helps developers acquire new users, improve retention and lifetime value, and learn what players value and want in their games.

Across the industry, players want more value from games and the digital items they acquire to enhance their in-game experience. To address this, along with rising user acquisition costs facing game developers, Xsolla is introducing a new way for players to complete quests to collect, own, and share digital items from the games they play.

Built on Xsolla's existing commerce infrastructure, Quest Builder links player-completed quests to digital item rewards, giving players more ways to interact with the items they collect from their favorite games.

“Until now, digital items have typically been restricted to use within a single game,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla (USA), Inc.“Players often cannot transfer a skin to a friend or keep access to it if a game shuts down. For studios, an item's value often ends with the initial sale or giveaway. Developers spend enormous time and capital to acquire a player, then sell them an item that disappears into the game and does nothing else. Xsolla Quest Builder and Backpack create more possibilities for those items beyond checkout, giving developers a foundation for new player experiences built around collecting, gifting, and loyalty.”

Digital items are stored in Xsolla Backpack, giving players a persistent inventory. Quest rewards and eligible item purchases land in the player's Backpack, with Xsolla Backpack now available on Android, iOS, and Windows via the web using the player's usual sign-in. Digital items are designed to remain in Backpack even if the game that issued them shuts down, and players can gift them to other players. A network fee, paid with Xsolla Gas, applies to transfers. Items managed on a game's own backend remain unchanged and cannot be transferred.

Xsolla Quest Builder and Xsolla Backpack give developers the foundation to build flexible viral mechanics for the inventory they are already creating:

Gifting: A gifted item can only be received into a Backpack, so every gift is also an invitation into the game. Collections: Offering more items and letting players keep and share them increases motivation to collect. Limited editions: Event-exclusive and limited-edition items let developers offer special collectibles. Free items at checkout: A free item included with a purchase lands in the player's Backpack and starts a collection, giving them a reason to come back. Loyalty: Each game can set up its own loyalty program. Players see their points in Backpack and can use them only in that game. Points have no cash value.

Together, these mechanics can help make every checkout the start of the next one. Gifting and collection goals recruit new players through existing ones, giving players a reason to return. A player who shows a held item to friends brings new players in without paid placement, and the budget stays with the developer and their players.

Readers can also complete a short Xsolla Quest at xsolla/p1-quest

What is Xsolla Quest? Xsolla Quest lets people complete a few simple steps on an Xsolla page to receive an item.

Video game developers, publishers, and brands can get started with Xsolla Quest Builder and Xsolla Backpack at xsolla/backpack-in-pay-station or explore xsolla/xsolla-ads .

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

Xsolla Quest Builder and Xsolla Backpack are offered by Xsolla (USA), Inc. (“ Xsolla”). Digital items, badges, and loyalty points have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for cash or cryptocurrency. Transfers of eligible items may require a network fee. Digital items are available only in supported territories. Xsolla's Web3 services and products are not offered to, and may not be used by, any person or entity that is: (a) located or resident in any country, territory, or U.S. state where Xsolla restricts access; (b) subject to applicable sanctions, or owned or controlled by a sanctioned party; or (c) otherwise barred by local law from using them.

For more information, visit xsolla.

© 2026 Xsolla (USA), Inc. All rights reserved.

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