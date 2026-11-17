MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quaise Energy, a leading developer of utility-scale superhot geothermal energy, today announced that Google has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 50 megawatts (MW) of superhot geothermal power from Project Obsidian, Quaise's flagship project in Central Oregon. Once online, this always-on, carbon-free energy is slated to support Google's existing data center operations in The Dalles, Ore. and the region's communities. The agreement will help catalyze the commercial development of superhot geothermal energy, providing benefits for ratepayers and helping protect the environment.

Beginning as early as 2030, Google will purchase 50 MW of power from Project Obsidian. The initial phase of development will use conventional drilling technology to access superhot geothermal conditions at commercial scale. Superhot geothermal is a virtually limitless energy source that uses the Earth's natural heat to generate up to 10x more clean power per well than traditional geothermal systems. The second phase of development at Project Obsidian is expected to be the first in the world to use millimeter wave drilling, a technology designed to uniquely access superhot geothermal conditions worldwide.

“We started Quaise to make the Earth's most abundant energy source universally accessible - and this agreement marks a critical next step, not just for Quaise but for the entire clean energy sector,” said Carlos Araque, CEO and President of Quaise Energy.“Together with Google, we are building the commercial foundation for superhot geothermal and cementing the United States as the global leader in geothermal power.”

Unlike traditional geothermal energy, which is limited to regions with naturally occurring hot water reservoirs rarely exceeding 400°F, Quaise develops Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) at superhot conditions, which are expected to enable utility-scale projects to compete with today's most efficient power plants. Quaise is simultaneously advancing the development of millimeter wave drilling, a technology that can plug into existing drilling rigs to economically reach superhot geothermal conditions.

The agreement builds on Google's clean energy portfolio and pioneering support of geothermal energy. From 2010 to 2025, Google signed more than 240 agreements to purchase nearly 35 GW of new clean energy, including more than 29 GW in North America across 148 projects. As demand for electricity continues to grow across the country, Google remains committed to ensuring that energy is affordable, reliable, and accessible for families and businesses.

Google pays for 100% of the power its data centers use, and as the company builds data centers, Google covers the infrastructure needs directly driven by its growth. In Oregon, the company's three data center campuses have already achieved 83% carbon-free energy, with residents of Northern Wasco County People's Utility District's service territory having the third-lowest energy rates in the state. Today's partnership further extends Google's clean energy and geothermal leadership, while accelerating the development of superhot geothermal as a cost-effective, clean energy resource for Oregon residents and businesses.

“Google data centers are long-term investments in the communities we call home,” said Lucia Tian, Head of Advanced Energy Technologies at Google.“This collaboration with Quaise on superhot geothermal will help fuel local economic growth while helping to build a more robust and affordable energy future for Oregon.”

This new investment extends Google's track record as a leader powering economic growth in Oregon. Google has proudly called Oregon home since 2006, when it built its first owned-and-operated data center in The Dalles. In the last 20 years, Google has invested more than $7 billion in the state, ranks as the largest taxpayer in Wasco County in recent years, and in 2025, the company helped provide $9.3 billion of economic activity for tens of thousands of Oregon businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators, and developers.

Quaise's agreement with Google is the latest milestone in a period of significant momentum for the company. In August 2026, it closed a $180 million Series B financing round, including a $35 million investment from Nabors Industries.

Project Obsidian represents a significant economic opportunity for Central Oregon. The project is expected to support 200 to 400 jobs during construction, more than 50 permanent high-skilled jobs in engineering and operations, and establish the region as a hub for superhot geothermal development. Grid upgrades associated with the project will strengthen reliability for local consumers, and royalties from electricity sales will provide lasting economic benefits to the region.

Technology proven at Obsidian is expected to reduce development costs for future superhot geothermal projects across the United States, where abundant subsurface heat remains inaccessible with conventional methods.

About Quaise Energy

Quaise Energy is making the Earth's deep heat universally accessible to deliver clean, reliable, baseload power at scale. As both a technology innovator and project developer, Quaise builds and operates solutions that harness superhot geothermal energy far below the surface, enabling power generation that can rival the output of today's most efficient fossil fuel and nuclear plants. With its millimeter wave drilling technology, developed after more than a decade of research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Quaise's mission is to make superhot geothermal the backbone of the modern energy system, offering affordable, zero-carbon power and true energy independence for communities and nations everywhere.

About Google in Oregon

Google has called Oregon home since 2006, when it opened its first U.S. data center in The Dalles. Today, Google operates three data center campuses in The Dalles, a Google Cloud region in Oregon and an office in downtown Portland. Google continues to invest in infrastructure, local organizations and workforce development opportunities that support Oregon's economy and communities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Quaise's and Google's future performance, plans, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by Quaise and Google at the time they were made. There is no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein due to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on the aforementioned assumptions. Quaise and Google each assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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