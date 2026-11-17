MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Z Capital Group, LLC (“ZCG”), a leading, privately held global firm, today announced the appointment of Pierre Garnier as Managing Director, Global Head of Capital Formation. Mr. Garnier will lead ZCG's global capital formation and investor relations efforts, working with the firm's investment teams to deepen existing investor partnerships and develop new relationships across institutional and private wealth channels.

Mr. Garnier brings over 15 years of private markets experience spanning private credit and private equity investing, fundraising, and advisory. His background includes capital formation across various asset classes, as well as principal investment roles in secondaries and liquidity solutions, co-investments and primary fund commitments. He has worked extensively with sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, financial institutions and family offices across the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) and Europe.

“We are pleased to welcome Pierre as we continue to strengthen our global platform and build long-term partnerships with investors,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG.“His combination of capital formation experience, investment expertise and institutional relationships will enhance our ability to communicate the breadth of our capabilities and meet the evolving needs of our investors. Pierre will play an important role in supporting the next phase of ZCG's growth across investment strategies and geographies.”

Mr. Garnier spent more than six years at 17Capital as an Investment Director, where he established and led the firm's GCC capital formation activities and held responsibilities across fundraising, investor relations, transaction origination and execution. He joins ZCG from Greenstone Equity Partners, where he served as Director, Deputy Head of Investor Relations, supporting fundraising for private markets funds and separately managed accounts.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Garnier was a Vice President in Lazard's Private Capital Advisory group, advising clients on fundraising and liquidity solutions. He also served as a Senior Investment Associate at Pantheon, working across secondary transactions, co-investments and primary fund commitments.

Mr. Garnier's appointment reflects ZCG's continued investment in the talent and capabilities needed to support its global investor base. He will work closely with colleagues across the firm to advance fundraising initiatives, strengthen investor engagement and support the development of investment solutions across ZCG's private markets platform.

Mr. Garnier holds a Master's in Finance, with honors, from ESSEC Business School and a Master's in Engineering from EPF Graduate School of Engineering.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions. ZCG's investors include pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital. ZCG has approximately 250 professionals across five countries and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit .

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