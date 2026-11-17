Traders Hub Capital Markets has announced that its Board of Directors has formally approved the appointment of Crowe Mak, a member firm of Crowe Global, one of the world's ten largest accounting and professional services networks, as the Company's external statutory auditor.

The decision forms part of the Board's strategic direction to strengthen corporate governance, financial oversight, transparency, and disclosure standards. The appointment reflects the Company's commitment to engaging internationally experienced audit professionals to support independent financial audits and enhance the reliability of financial reporting in accordance with international professional standards and applicable regulatory requirements in the United Arab Emirates.

The Company stated that the appointment of Crowe Mak is aligned with the Board's ongoing efforts to reinforce its financial control framework, strengthen accountability, and maintain high standards of financial reporting, consistent with the nature of its capital markets activities and long-term strategic objectives.

This decision further underscores Traders Hub Capital Markets ' commitment to maintaining a robust financial and governance framework, supporting operational excellence, sustainable growth, and the continued confidence of shareholders, clients, and stakeholders.

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