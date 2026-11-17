Thailand's year-end festival calendar is giving Middle East travellers fresh reasons to explore beyond its beaches, with celebrations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Phuket.

Mr. Ahman Mad-adam, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai Office, said:“Thailand's year-end festivals offer travellers from the Middle East an opportunity to experience our culture as part of their winter holiday. Bangkok's illuminated riverfront and Chiang Mai's traditional celebrations can become highlights of a trip that also includes time at the beach or a wellness retreat. We encourage first-time and returning visitors to explore more of Thailand and discover the local traditions that make each destination distinctive.”

In Bangkok, Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 runs from 13 November to 13 December. The free riverside festival features light installations, projection mapping, drone displays and fireworks against the backdrop of the capital's historic landmarks. Visitors can take in the displays from riverside locations, making an evening along the Chao Phraya a natural addition to a city break.

On 24 November, Loy Krathong sees communities gather beside rivers and lakes to float decorated baskets, a tradition associated with gratitude and new beginnings. Chiang Mai's Yi Peng lantern festivities coincide with the occasion, while Sukhothai hosts cultural performances and traditional ceremonies. These celebrations offer visitors a glimpse of Thai customs that go well beyond the country's familiar resort experiences.

T he Pattaya International Fireworks Festival follows on 27–28 November, lighting up Pattaya Bay over two evenings. In Phuket, seaside Loy Krathong celebrations offer visitors a cultural experience alongside their beach holiday.

November also ushers in more favourable travel conditions across much of northern Thailand and the Andaman coast, making it an appealing time for combined city, cultural and coastal itineraries. Travellers can spend a few days in Bangkok before heading north for the festivities or south to the beaches.

For UAE and wider Gulf visitors, the events offer a way to pair Thailand's familiar attractions - luxury resorts, shopping, dining and wellness - with local traditions. From Bangkok's illuminated riverfront to Pattaya's fireworks, the festive calendar brings another dimension to a winter holiday in the Land of Smiles.

For event information, visit .

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