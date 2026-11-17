BTC/USD Signal 17/11: Nears A Death Cross As Demand Fades
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 62,000. Add a stop-loss at 67,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 67,000. Add a stop-loss at 62,000.
The fear has been driven by the recent Binance hack that cost it billions of dollars. Also, demand for Bitcoin has faded because of the midterm elections in which Democrats won by a large margin. There is also a possibility that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the December meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few months. It has plunged from a high of 87,200 to a low of 62,057. It then bounced back to over 65,000 today. A closer look shows that it formed a morning star candlestick pattern, which is a common bullish reversal pattern.Bitcoin price has also dropped below the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level. It has slumped below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages and is about to form a death cross pattern. This pattern points to more downside over timeTherefore, the coin will likely continue falling, potentially to this month's low of 62,057. A move below that level will point to more downside, potentially to the support of 60,000.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
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