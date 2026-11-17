I am a buyer above 160 on a daily close, with a stop at 159, and a target of 162. The U.S. dollar continues to show signs of strength against the Japanese yen, as we are watching a massive barrier just above. If we can break out, this could set up a trade.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

USD/JPY

The U.S. dollar has gone back and forth during Monday's trading session. The ¥160 level continues to be an area of interest because the Japanese tend to look at the ¥160 level as some type of line in the sand.

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We've certainly seen intervention in the past, and there is talk of it. Right now, there have been short-term fluctuations that might have people thinking the same thing, of like 60 pips at a time. So we'll see. I don't know.

Regardless, I am bullish in this pair.

I do like the idea of buying dips, and I have been long the U.S. dollar against the Japanese yen for some time. The ¥159 level underneath could be an area of support. It's been significant resistance in the past. After that, we have the ¥158.25 level being an area of interest, as the 50-day EMA is hanging out.

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To the upside, if we were to clear the ¥160 level decisively, then we could be looking at a move towards the ¥164 level, which was also another intervention level by the Bank of Japan.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Ultimately, the interest rate differential still favors the U.S. dollar, so I do like the upside, and I have got no interest whatsoever in shorting this particular pair. But I do recognize that the Japanese are going to be a bit of a problem

With this, I think you have to look at this as a market that continues to see a lot of value hunting and a lot of upward pressure in general. With the Federal Reserve likely to come in and raise rates in December, that's part of what we're seeing play out here. The question is, will the Japanese side break? I'm watching this ¥160 level very closely. I still like buying dips. I'm still building a position.

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