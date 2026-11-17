USD/JPY Forex Signal 17/11: Bulls Eye Breakout (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am a buyer above 160 on a daily close, with a stop at 159, and a target of 162. The U.S. dollar continues to show signs of strength against the Japanese yen, as we are watching a massive barrier just above. If we can break out, this could set up a trade.
To the upside, if we were to clear the ¥160 level decisively, then we could be looking at a move towards the ¥164 level, which was also another intervention level by the Bank of Japan.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, the interest rate differential still favors the U.S. dollar, so I do like the upside, and I have got no interest whatsoever in shorting this particular pair. But I do recognize that the Japanese are going to be a bit of a problemWith this, I think you have to look at this as a market that continues to see a lot of value hunting and a lot of upward pressure in general. With the Federal Reserve likely to come in and raise rates in December, that's part of what we're seeing play out here. The question is, will the Japanese side break? I'm watching this ¥160 level very closely. I still like buying dips. I'm still building a position.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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