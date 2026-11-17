USD/MXN Forecast 17/11: Peso Eyes A Comeback (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The U.S. dollar sits on the 18.50 MXN level during trading on Monday again, as we are looking at this through the prism of a potential carry trade. At this point, the market looks as if it is running out of momentum. Are we about to see a move?USD/MXNThe U.S. dollar initially did rally against the Mexican peso, but it still sees a little bit of hesitation. The dollar sits on a support level at the moment in the form of 18.50 pesos, but the question now is: can we break down? Top Regulated Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The interest rate differential is smaller than it once was. You do get real rates paying you in U.S. dollar-based assets, and of course there are a lot of concerns out there when it comes to the idea of risk appetite. Oil could be a bit of a play here. We will just have to wait and see, as Mexico, of course, has a significant amount of potential oil to release to the market, but all things being equal, so does the United States we start to go more towards a carry trade type of environmentWith all of this being said, this sets up technically for me. Real rates pay you in U.S. dollars, but at the same time, you still have higher rates in the Mexican peso. If we start to go more towards a carry trade type of environment, this could be an excellent short. EURUSD Chart by TradingView Below 18.35, I start to maybe take a little bit of a nibble on a short position. Otherwise, I think you look at 19.00 above as a bit of a ceiling in the market, and you face signs of exhaustion. That has worked quite well for the last couple of weeks. Advertisement if (typeof (DFP_Banner)!== \u0027undefined\u0027 \u0026\u0026 typeof sponsoredPage!== \u0027undefined\u0027 \u0026\u0026 sponsoredPage \u0026\u0026 false \u0026\u0026 window We will have to see how this plays out, but you can see we are overbought, to say the least.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment