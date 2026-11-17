On a daily close above the 0.8420 level, I am buying more, with a stop at 0.83 and a target of 0.86 above. The U.S. dollar continues to see a lot of buying pressure, with the 0.84 level continuing to offer a bit of a resistance barrier. At this point, I am bullish.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

USD/CHF

The U.S. dollar has rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session here on Monday, testing the 0.84 level. The 0.84 level is an area that I think continues to be a major barrier short term.

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Pullbacks do make a certain amount of sense, considering that we have gotten a little overextended. But I also recognize that if we do rip through the 0.84 level on a significant candlestick, then it gives us an opportunity to really take off to the upside. Short-term pullbacks, for me, are buying opportunities, and I'm more than willing to buy those dips on a bounce, especially near the 50-day EMA.

The recent action has been rather bullish

The recent action has been rather bullish, and that does make a certain amount of sense considering that the interest rate differential favors the U.S. dollar so significantly. Of course, the central bank in Switzerland is very dovish and willing to stick to those zero interest rates that have been a part of Swiss monetary policy for some time.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

I have no scenario in which I'm shorting the U.S. dollar against the Swiss franc. I simply won't pay the carry. I think, given enough time, we probably go much higher, especially if the Swiss do remain so stringent with their monetary policy.

Real rates in America continue to be a driving factor. You get paid to simply hold U.S. debt, and that is going to be the way going forward. As long as rates in America outperform inflation itself, it makes a lot of sense that we could see the U.S. dollar really take it to the Swiss franc

We're just a little overbought at the moment, so that's the only hesitation I have. Again, though, on a clear breakout, I'm more than willing to add to an existing position.

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