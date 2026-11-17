USD/CHF Forex Signal 17/11: Dollar Eyes Breakout (Video)
- On a daily close above the 0.8420 level, I am buying more, with a stop at 0.83 and a target of 0.86 above. The U.S. dollar continues to see a lot of buying pressure, with the 0.84 level continuing to offer a bit of a resistance barrier. At this point, I am bullish.
The recent action has been rather bullish, and that does make a certain amount of sense considering that the interest rate differential favors the U.S. dollar so significantly. Of course, the central bank in Switzerland is very dovish and willing to stick to those zero interest rates that have been a part of Swiss monetary policy for some time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI have no scenario in which I'm shorting the U.S. dollar against the Swiss franc. I simply won't pay the carry. I think, given enough time, we probably go much higher, especially if the Swiss do remain so stringent with their monetary policy.Real rates in America continue to be a driving factor. You get paid to simply hold U.S. debt, and that is going to be the way going forward. As long as rates in America outperform inflation itself, it makes a lot of sense that we could see the U.S. dollar really take it to the Swiss francWe're just a little overbought at the moment, so that's the only hesitation I have. Again, though, on a clear breakout, I'm more than willing to add to an existing position.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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