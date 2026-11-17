MENAFN - Daily Forex) The silver market has been noisy on Monday, but mainly negative, as we continue to see a lot of selling pressure overall. In fact, as long as real rates remain positive, I have no interest in buying silver.

Silver

The silver market has fallen pretty significantly yet again during the Monday session, as real rates in America continue to punish silver because there is no yield on the return.

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Rallies at this point in time continue to be selling opportunities. With the ability to get a real return on debt without risking any money, as far as a nominal swing is concerned, you will continue to see silver struggle. Rallies at this point in time continue to be selling opportunities from everything I see.

Major ceiling above

The $55 level above, I believe, is a ceiling that would have to be broken to look at silver and start thinking it looks better. If we can break above there, then the market could really take off to the upside. This is a potential setup, but it doesn't look likely anytime soon. With this, the markets are still decidedly negative at this point in time

To the downside, market participants will be looking at the $45 level as a potential support level, with the idea of it being an area of interest based on previous action. Really, at this point, I think silver continues to struggle despite the fact that I'm very bullish on silver over the longer term, as industrial demand is probably only going to go higher from here.

The silver market doesn't pay you any interest, so those real rates continue to be your biggest problem. I do think eventually you get a nice buy-and-hold opportunity; we just aren't there yet. In the meantime, I will be fading rallies at the first signs of trouble.

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