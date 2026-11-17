MENAFN - Daily Forex) The gold market continues to see a lot of the same issues that we have been seeing for some time now. Monday sees real rates still working against the appreciation of the gold markets at the moment.

Gold

The gold market has gone back and forth during the trading session here on Monday as we are trying, at least probing at this point in time, the $3,900 level for a breakout to the upside. The $4,000 level above is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that has been important in the past. The market memory at this point in time, I think, will be important there.

Real rates are a real problem

One of the biggest problems that the gold market currently sees is real rates, as they're positive. You get paid to hold government paper above the inflation rate. So, with that being the case, markets continue to see this as an asset that, since it doesn't pay any type of income, is inferior. I think that continues to be the case.

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In fact, when you look at longer-term charts, the $3,500 level underneath is a massive amount of support. If we can take out the $4,000 level to the upside, then it's likely that we could go looking to the 50-day EMA above, offering resistance as well. This is a barrier that a lot of people will be watching at this juncture

So, even on that rally, I would be a bit hesitant to be a buyer of gold. I think we need to clear the $4,200 level, or we need to have a complete reversal in the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, neither of which is happening today. So, I still look at this as a market that I am going to be selling on signs of exhaustion and am not interested in buying.

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