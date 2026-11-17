Gold Forecast 17/11: Buyers Face Tough Resistance (Video)
One of the biggest problems that the gold market currently sees is real rates, as they're positive. You get paid to hold government paper above the inflation rate. So, with that being the case, markets continue to see this as an asset that, since it doesn't pay any type of income, is inferior. I think that continues to be the case.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIn fact, when you look at longer-term charts, the $3,500 level underneath is a massive amount of support. If we can take out the $4,000 level to the upside, then it's likely that we could go looking to the 50-day EMA above, offering resistance as well. This is a barrier that a lot of people will be watching at this junctureSo, even on that rally, I would be a bit hesitant to be a buyer of gold. I think we need to clear the $4,200 level, or we need to have a complete reversal in the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve, neither of which is happening today. So, I still look at this as a market that I am going to be selling on signs of exhaustion and am not interested in buying.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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