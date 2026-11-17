Lower reference level: 16.90300

A downside reference if nearby support gives way and selling persists. A move toward it would indicate a deeper pullback, without by itself confirming a broader trend reversal. The next sessions leave open whether expectations for tighter US policy and fragile equity markets continue to support the dollar, or whether calmer conditions allow the rand to recover some ground. Attention rests on whether moves around 17.00 persist beyond the initial reaction and whether pullbacks attract renewed buying. The unresolved question is whether the recent advance is becoming stretched enough to change behaviour, rather than simply encourage another round of premature reversal calls. Ready to trade our USD/ZAR analysis? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers in South Africa worth reviewing.