MENAFN - Daily Forex) The British pound has long been one of the better performers against the U.S. dollar and now finds itself sitting on top of its major support level.

GBP/USD

The British pound tried to rally a little bit during the early part of the session here on Monday but continues to see plenty of selling pressure. At this point, it looks like the market is just trying to make sense of the consolidation, and now we're threatening a potential breakdown.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money The 1.32 level seems to be an area of importance.

We've seen other currencies absolutely collapse against the U.S. dollar, so it'll be interesting to see whether or not this plays out. The 1.32 level seems to be an area of importance. The 1.3150 level does as well, so I look at that more or less as a range of support. Below the 1.3150 level could open up significant selling pressure.

Short-term rallies at this point open up the possibility of shorting this market, especially if we go a little bit parabolic and form some type of long tail to the upside. That being said, the British pound does seem to be a bit more resilient than many other currencies out there against the greenback.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Rates in America continue to pay traders who are willing to hang on to government paper above inflationary rates, so that's one of the big drivers here. Again, the pound has fared better than most other currencies, so the main reason I'm watching this pair isn't necessarily to short it; it's to see if it turns around

That could lead other currencies to the upside, which might have me closing out shorts in currencies like the New Zealand dollar, Australian dollar, etc. If this one breaks down, then we probably see a run towards the greenback, which at this point in time would not be too hard to imagine.

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