GBP/USD Forecast 17/11: Pound's Resilience Tested (Video)
Short-term rallies at this point open up the possibility of shorting this market, especially if we go a little bit parabolic and form some type of long tail to the upside. That being said, the British pound does seem to be a bit more resilient than many other currencies out there against the greenback.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewRates in America continue to pay traders who are willing to hang on to government paper above inflationary rates, so that's one of the big drivers here. Again, the pound has fared better than most other currencies, so the main reason I'm watching this pair isn't necessarily to short it; it's to see if it turns aroundThat could lead other currencies to the upside, which might have me closing out shorts in currencies like the New Zealand dollar, Australian dollar, etc. If this one breaks down, then we probably see a run towards the greenback, which at this point in time would not be too hard to imagine.Ready to trade the Forex GBP/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.
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