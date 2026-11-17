MENAFN - Daily Forex) The AUD/USD pair is one that has gotten very bearish recently. At this point, it looks like we are about to see more of the same. Now it's a matter of finding an entry if you aren't already short.

AUD/USD

The Australian dollar continues to plunge during the trading session here on Monday, as the real rates and interest rates, nominally speaking, in America continue to be a big problem. And, of course, Australia is going to possibly become a little bit sideways.

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All things being equal, this is a market that has broken through a massive amount of support near the 0.6850 level for the year and then has simply collapsed below there. It now looks like it's trying to find its way towards support near the 0.6650 level, an area that had been important in January, where we had launched into this previous consolidation at the beginning of the year.

The 50-day EMA is breaking below the 200-day EMA at the moment

The 50-day EMA is breaking below the 200-day EMA at the moment, kicking off the so-called death cross. So we'll have to see if that is going to end up being an indicator of exactly where we're going.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Either way, at this point, it's worth noting that recent votes coming out of Australia have had three dissenting members, and that suggests that perhaps the RBA is getting closer to normalized rates than it once thought

So, with this being the case, I'll be looking at any rally that tests the 0.6850 level and fails as a potential selling opportunity. Full disclosure: I'm already short of this pair. Probably will start to think about getting out at 0.6550, maybe 0.6650. We'll have to wait and see. But one thing that I do see is that any rally at this point in time could be an opportunity to buy cheaper U.S. dollars.

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