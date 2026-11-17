AUD/USD Forecast 17/11: Aussie Rally Attempts At Risk
The 50-day EMA is breaking below the 200-day EMA at the moment, kicking off the so-called death cross. So we'll have to see if that is going to end up being an indicator of exactly where we're going.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEither way, at this point, it's worth noting that recent votes coming out of Australia have had three dissenting members, and that suggests that perhaps the RBA is getting closer to normalized rates than it once thoughtSo, with this being the case, I'll be looking at any rally that tests the 0.6850 level and fails as a potential selling opportunity. Full disclosure: I'm already short of this pair. Probably will start to think about getting out at 0.6550, maybe 0.6650. We'll have to wait and see. But one thing that I do see is that any rally at this point in time could be an opportunity to buy cheaper U.S. dollars.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
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