MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LONDON, England, Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Holistic Health Guru Shirley Amy, BSC, has just released her cutting-edge, forever-free EPUB book,“The Winning Way to Quit Smoking” (an updated copy of the original self-help, 2012 edition). It is dedicated to Alan Watts, the great British-American philosopher (1915–1973), who is Shirley's Spirit Guide (in her capacity as a Psychic Medium).







Image caption:“The Winning Way to Quit Smoking.” (This image has been created by AI from photographs and images.)

EURO WEEKLY NEWS describes“The Winning Way” to Quit Smoking as“A Revolutionary Protocol.”

Drawing on evidence-based research on the effects of smoking and other negative lifestyle factors which can keep smokers in the loop, Shirley has spent many years developing a holistic protocol which gives followers a choice of different supports and practices. When the latter are done simultaneously, they can synergistically tackle the complex biopsychosocial aspects of smoking addiction.

The Winning Way Protocol is acknowledged in the scientific paper,“A 5-Factor Framework for Accessing Tobacco Use Disorder,” written by Quit Smoking expert Matt Bucklin, BA, MBA. (It is published in“Tobacco Use Insights,” and is available at National Institutes of Health, PubMed – ).

Unlike conventional quit smoking books that demand radical quitting either right away or over a short period of time, the foundation of the Winning Way Protocol is based on innovative, proven, and/or successful or popular methods (including affirmative uplifting YouTube tracks); many of which help tackle the complexities and multiple factors involved in smoking addiction.

There are 3 Zones that participants enter to slowly and systematically become a non-smoker:

The Cutting Down Zone: 8 Weeks (this incorporates two cut down phases that lower the daily number of cigarettes by 10 percent each time) The Quit Zero Zone: 16 Weeks (this has 4 cut down phases that reduce the daily number of cigarettes by 20 percent and then 50 percent) The Permanent Quit Zone: (this reduces the remaining number of daily cigarettes by 50 percent at the beginning of each week until participants are down to zero)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shirley Amy BSC is a well-known English Holistic Health Guru and the author of four other books (two of which were featured in a Universal Pictures film). She is passionate about smoking cessation, optimum health, fitness, and positive lifestyle change, and holds university and college qualifications in health science, nutrition, mental health, holistic therapy and aromatherapy. - As well as certifications in meditation, mindfulness, spiritualism, mediumship, theosophy, and dancesport.

AVAILABILITY

“The Winning Way to Quit Smoking” (forever-free EPUB book) by Shirley Amy BSC, is available from BookFunnel

Options include: reading it on BookFunnel, in your browser, on Kindle, Kobo, NOOK, or Play Books; downloading the EPUB or PDF file, or having it emailed.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shirley Amy, BSC, Author

Book Title:“The Winning Way to Quit Smoking”

Email:...

Phone: +44 7985516099

Website:

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Caption:“The Winning Way to Quit Smoking.” This image has been created by AI from photographs and images.

News Source: Shirley Amy BSC

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