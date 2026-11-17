MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) OAKLAND Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Adax Inc. announces a significant update to its resilient, real-time error-correcting communications protocol for drones, UAVs, and interceptors. This release significantly enhances drone survival in contested environments where traditional systems face detection and are being shot down because of excessive radio communications or critical mission failure from heavy enemy jamming and other counter measures. MAVCP can save your drones from premature destruction.







Image caption: An attack drone periodically takes a snapshot of the target. With MAVCP, the images are returned to the controller quickly and reliably without loss in spite of heavy jamming of its radio signal, confirming the target has been hot.

This update introduces enhanced anti-jamming metrics, methods, and optimized data acknowledgment statistics enabling real-time proactive response to jamming for superior resistance to counter-measures. A new feature produces excellent operation through relay drones. Another is even faster error-correction which helps preserve the“chain of custody” and provides video or images, and telemetry verification second-by-second up to the final moment. These MAVCP features are critical for a successful mission. It gives you the power to verify the target or abort the strike in the final seconds of flight and provides visual confirmation of success the exact millisecond it hits.

Are you tired of losing drones or missing the target? Don't you need a solution that works?

Adax MAVCP (Multipath Autonomous Vehicle Control Protocol) is designed for drone/interceptor success in the“last-mile” in hostile and contested environments producing greater likelihood of mission success.

Current drones and interceptors are failing in critical ways. Don't you need a minimum level of performance in your communication protocol to achieve the following critical goals?

Preserving the chain of custody and having last moment confidence the target is the correct one. Reliably being able to request and receive authorization to attack a target. Reporting mission success or failure back to its controller in the late stage so you can improve your strategies.

MAVCP vastly improves all of these outcomes. Whether traveling in silence or using video, in either case, in the last few moments you need confirmation that you have hit target, whether by video, photo images, or telemetry. And if you miss, you need to know why so you can adjust your strategy. Video signals can be rendered useless by 3-5% packet loss from jamming but jamming in the field can result in 15-20% packet loss far exceeding the 3%-5% loss limit of video. Effectively you have no video.

Events in the Middle East and Ukraine show a critical need for more effective and lower cost interceptors to deal with cheap medium to long range drones. These interceptors need to hit their targets reliably and confirm that they have. MAVCP is an original and novel industry-changing, real-time, error-correcting middleware layer for drone and interceptor enhanced communications and survival in any radio network, ranging from simple two-band radio networks to large multipath networks of drones. The disruption of communications in the“last-mile” leads to missing the target or drone loss and is an urgent problem for drone users. One source of losses is excessive transmissions by drones. The radio signals from the drones are readily detected by adversaries and are used to track and destroy or jam the drones.

Widely discussed but unsolved at the AUSA 2025 and Eurosatory 2026 meetings were the high losses of drones in the“last-mile”. As many as 90% of drones don't reach their target; they are shot down or so badly jammed that all communications are lost. Without MAVCP, it is like driving with a blindfold. The industry needs a solution; Adax MAVCP addresses a critical operational vulnerability with a proven, high-reliability solution that significantly elevates drone mission success.

“Drones are being shot down because they chatter too much and therefore easily attacked. Tragically in the final stage of missions drones are being shot down or blinded just before achieving their goal. They simply die or overrun their targets. Our new middleware solution solves both of these problems.”, said Cooper Kirby, Senior Engineer at Adax.

Adax MAVCP with new AI enhancements provides these features and more, such as durable anti-hijacking, message authentication, and data encryption. It provides a robust self-healing and secure solution for greater reliability and timely data delivery. This is the first time such advanced and self-healing AI features are available with a rigorous and well defined protocol. It is ideal for noisy, distant, or unreliable network environments such as radio links or noisy networks.

With its rapid detection of packet loss and re-sending of lost packets and its multiple independent data paths, it is superior to other IP network ­solutions when reliability, resilience from attack, and security count. Your mission can still be completed in spite of significant jamming and counter-measures. Below is an example of the kinds of drone radio networks MAVCP can benefit. If can be a simple two-band radio with one controller and one drone with multiple data paths through the radio links or a more complex configurations.

Each drone has a multi-band, frequency-hopping multi-channel radio. There are random jamming attacks against the drones' radios disrupting data and video traffic on some of the radio channels. MAVCP has multiple paths through the two relay drones providing redundancy. It rapidly handles the loss of paths or even a relay drone and error-corrects without noticeable delay.

MAVCP can deliver very usable video with 30% packet loss because it successfully corrects the errors in real time. Or if target confirmation is done with still photo images or data telemetry rather than video, the signal can be badly jammed and the controller cannot confirm or verify the target. Here again MAVCP will get through. As you close in on the target, these are the most critical moments when the controller needs the information but the jamming will be at its worst. Even a few seconds of communication disruption can lead to mission failure. MAVCP can overcome the jamming leading to improved likelihood mission success. There is nothing else like this product in the current drone command and control space, and it is superior to all existing deployed solutions in hostile environments according to drone experts in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and defense industry.

Critically important, in the last few seconds before reaching the target, MAVCP can in real-time, reliably return images or data telemetry, such as GPS or ground sensing information. Consider a sequence of images taken at 3, 2, 1, and 0.1 seconds from the target. Even with 30% packet loss from jamming, with MAVCP there is a 99.7% probability that all four images will arrive at the controller in real-time. This means the controller can confirm that the target is the correct one and if not, take action to abort the mission and avoid attacks on unintended targets. And when reliably receiving an image or telemetry in the last 0.1 second, you will have high confidence that the target has been hit. Other communication methods only have a 10%-20% probability of delivering all four images or telemetry packets in real-time to the controller. With results confirmed by MAVCP, you won't need to send a second drone to finish the job.







Image caption: Each drone in a flock of drones is running MAVCP and has multiple simultaneous data paths over a multi-channel radio. Random jamming attacks against the drones' radios disrupting traffic on some of the radio channels. MAVCP rapidly handles the loss of paths and error-corrects without significant delay.

MAVCP is a superior transport layer upgrade (middleware) that can be easily integrated with existing applications for drone or interceptor control. With Adax MAVCP, a drone can survive jamming or destruction of multiple relay drones, or even single band radio losses, while maintaining real-time communication performance. The amount of radio traffic is minimized for enhanced stealth, yet MAVCP still achieves best-in-class, fastest recovery of lost or dropped packets even in hostile environments. Using built-in stealth modes, it lowers the exposure of drones to counter-attack significantly. It provides more robust real-time communication with devices in motion such as drones or interceptors. It works well for delivering packets to distant corners of the network subject to drops and slow delivery. MAVCP helps to finish critical missions successfully.

MAVCP corrects video in real-time and preserves low video latency. You need timely data and video delivery and visual fidelity from your drones. Bad things happen when your video is late or corrupted and your telemetry data is not getting through. Your drone is being targeted by its transmissions and the responses from your controller. If you are losing a lot of drones in the“last-mile”, this may ring a bell. It is like losing your kite when the string breaks. Although the kite keeps flying, you cannot maneuver it or recover it.

You are invited to review the comprehensive presentation, which includes detailed images, description and videos at

Please contact Adax if you would like to see the two short (1 minute each) videos in action or a demonstration of jamming resistance.

Drone specialists who have seen the product preview have been very impressed and now understand how to substantially reduce losses of their drones. They didn't realize a purpose-built communication protocol could make such a difference. With MAVCP, they tell us that for the first time they are seeing a solution to this pressing issue. With 90% drone loss today, customers are demanding better survival and more effective drones and interceptors. Not just more drones. MAVCP can deliver on these now urgent customer requirements.

MAVCP provides separate application streams. Video, telemetry, ground sensors, and command & control can each have their own separate data streams and priority with no head-of-queue blocking. MAVCP has both authentication and encryption available. Authentication protects against packet insertion and spoofing.

Adax MAVCP can be easily integrated with existing vendor's applications for drone control. It is a thin middleware layer that fits in above IP or UDP, so no application re-writing is required and there are no changes to the network or radio configurations. MAVCP works with your current IP-network and encryption stacks unchanged! Adax provides support for integrating Adax drone-saving real-time solutions into customer's products.

The MAVCP Fact-sheet can be found at:

For further information, please contact Claudia Forester with Adax at (510) 548-7047 ext.188 or email:...

ABOUT ADAX INC:

For over 40 years Adax has been a developer of high-performance software and hardware for real-time and highly reliable communications for the telecommunications industry and other strategic and defense industries with a need for highly resilient communication protocols.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image links for media:

[1]

Caption: An attack drone periodically takes a snapshot of the target. With MAVCP, the images are returned to the controller quickly and reliably without loss in spite of heavy jamming of its radio signal, confirming the target has been hot.

[2]

Caption: Each drone in a flock of drones is running MAVCP and has multiple simultaneous data paths over a multi-channel radio. Random jamming attacks against the drones' radios disrupting traffic on some of the radio channels. MAVCP rapidly handles the loss of paths and error-corrects without significant delay.

News Source: Adax Inc

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