MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in home lending technology, and ServiceLink, the nation's premier provider of tech-enabled mortgage services, today announced a strategic partnership that brings Accelerated Close, powered by ServiceLink NowIntelligenceTM, to lenders using the Empower® loan origination solution. Accelerated Close automates title, valuation and closing orders. It also embeds instant lender- or borrower-driven appraisal and closing scheduling, helping lenders move loans to the closing table faster.







Image caption: Dark Matter and ServiceLink team up to help lenders close loans faster and give borrowers more control.

Using loan data, Accelerated Close automatically initiates an eligibility request. NowIntelligence then evaluates the request using real-time market intelligence, including proprietary and public data sources, vendor information, market analytics and more, to determine whether a loan is eligible for an accelerated workflow. When a loan qualifies, Empower automatically places title and valuation orders with ServiceLink through ExchangeSM, Dark Matter's partner marketplace. Once the loan reaches clear-to-close status, the closing orders are automatically placed in Empower. Loans move from underwriting approval to a booked closing with fewer manual touches, and lender teams no longer have to place each order individually. This process results in materially improved cycle times and a better borrower experience.

Borrowers increasingly expect that kind of speed and experience. According to the 2026 ServiceLink State of Homebuying Report, 82% of borrowers believe it should take less than a month to close on a refinance, and 87% say the ability to schedule their own appraisal or closing would influence their choice of lender.

“Borrowers judge their lender by how fast and frictionless the process feels, and knowing when their appraisal and closing will happen matters a great deal,” said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies.“Accelerated Close takes routine ordering off lenders' plates and, if desired, puts scheduling in borrowers' hands, so loans close faster and borrowers feel in control of one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.”

“In today's market, experience wins when lenders can deliver faster closings and a simple, transparent process,” said Chris Azur, CEO of ServiceLink.“Bringing NowIntelligence into Empower helps Dark Matter lenders shorten cycle times, improve pull-through and give borrowers the modern experience they expect.”

For lenders, shorter cycle times can also reduce the cost of extended rate locks, while automated ordering creates a more consistent process for operations teams. Orders placed with ServiceLink move through the existing Exchange order status, document and messaging workflow, so lenders and their teams work the way they do today.

Lenders using Empower can enable Accelerated Close through their Dark Matter and ServiceLink account manager, through self-service configuration or as part of a new Empower implementation. After the lender executes a statement of work with ServiceLink, the product is configured in Exchange and ServiceLink, then configured in Empower Setups by Dark Matter or the client.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Dark Matter Technologies is the trusted innovation partner that empowers home lending. As the home of the Empower loan origination solution with its built-in POS and Aiva® Intelligence, the ElevateSM loan servicing solution and the ExchangeSM partner marketplace, Dark Matter moves enterprise lenders and servicers from doing to reviewing with its unified data model and exception-based processing. For more information, visit .

ABOUT SERVICELINK:

ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of tech-enabled mortgage services. Through its award-winning, best-in-class, proprietary technology and decades of trusted experience, ServiceLink is revolutionizing the industry. Its dedicated teams set the standard in mortgage technology while providing end-to-end origination and default management services faster, with more clarity and precision. Its services improve efficiency and transparency throughout the entire mortgage process, truly Linking What MattersTM. ServiceLink offers a full product suite of services, including valuation, title and closing and flood services to mortgage originators; and title and closing, field services, valuation, auction, REO asset management and reporting and support services to mortgage servicers. For more information, visit /.

LOGO link for media:

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

...



-and/or-



Stephanie Hacke

ServiceLink Public Relations

412-377-6629

...

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.