MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LA VERNE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Hillcrest will honor ten residents, ages 100 to 107, who have reached the extraordinary milestone of becoming centenarians, while also remembering four centenarian residents who have passed away, at its“Cheers to 100” event on November 19. The nonprofit continuing care retirement community in La Verne, California, will celebrate its residents' vibrancy and longevity with family, friends and the community at Hillcrest's historic Meeting House.







Image caption: A century of memories: Hillcrest centenarians Ruth Kurtz, 107, and Carl Beckwith, 100, pictured then and now, share remarkable stories of lives well lived.

The event will include the remarkable stories, wisdom and life lessons of Hillcrest residents, many of whom grew up in the local area or have ties to the Church of the Brethren. Among those being honored are centenarians Ruth Kurtz, who turned 107 in September, and Carl Beckwith, who reached 100 in August.

Other honorees include Joseph“Clair” Hanawalt, 102; Graham Lovelace, Lena Coffman, Marg Coston and Marge Spillman, all 103; and Annie Wallis Greene, Bob Ratliff and Mickey Kommel, all 100 years old.

“It's special and inspiring to have so much history, perspective and life experience right here in our community,” said Joel Brouwer, interim CEO of Hillcrest.“Our centenarians have witnessed more change in their lifetime than most of us can imagine. Together, they represent more than 1,000 years of stories, lessons and experiences.”

Living 100 years is rare enough, but at Hillcrest it is extraordinary. About one in 40 residents is a centenarian, compared with roughly one in 4,000 Americans nationwide. They've lived through the life-changing events like the Great Depression, World War II, the Holocaust, the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement and women entering the workforce in greater numbers, the fall of the Soviet Union, 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic. They've also experienced technological growth, including the advent of indoor refrigeration, plumbing, electricity, television, the Internet and AI.

As part of the celebration, Hillcrest resident Sharon Wulfensmith compiled their stories into a book titled 100 Celebrating Centenarians at Hillcrest, available for purchase at the event and the Hillcrest bookstore.

RUTH KURTZ: A LIFE ROOTED IN FAITH, FAMILY AND COMMUNITY

Ruth Walker Kurtz was born in September 1919 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and moved with her family to La Verne in 1929. Her father became pastor of the La Verne Church of the Brethren and later helped establish Hillcrest, serving as its first board chair for nine years.

She graduated from Bonita High School in 1937 and later married Bob Kurtz. Together, they raised three children, and she worked as a nursery school teacher for 20 years before fulfilling her dream of becoming a secretary with the Rowland School District.

After retirement, Ruth and Bob returned to La Verne and moved to Hillcrest in 2002. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before Bob passed away in 2009.

Always up for an adventure, Ruth celebrated her 90th birthday with a hot air balloon ride alongside her family. Today, at 107, she remains grateful for her family, her sense of humor and the friendships she has found at Hillcrest.

“My children still call me or visit me every day. I really appreciate that,” Ruth said.

Ruth is especially proud of her three children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and appreciates the love and support of her family and the Hillcrest community.

CARL BECKWITH: A CENTURY OF ADVENTURE AND GIVING BACK

Born in August 1926 on a ranch in Washoe, Idaho, Carl Beckwith grew up as one of seven children. He attended McPherson College and earned a business degree from the University of Idaho.

Carl met Carrie Belle Lewis through the Church of the Brethren in 1943. They married three years later, raised four children and began a lifetime of service that would take him around the world.

Carl served as a pastor in Colorado and California before moving his family to Nigeria, where he worked for the Church of the Brethren. His career also included leadership roles with the Brethren Service Center and SERRV, a fair-trade nonprofit. After retiring, Carl and Carrie spent a year volunteering in Japan, teaching English and supporting atomic bomb survivors.

The couple moved to Hillcrest in 2010, where Carl remained active in the community. Following Carrie's passing in 2015, he continued to serve as treasurer of the Residents' Association. In 2025, he celebrated 70 years of service to the Church of the Brethren.

Carl credits his longevity to staying active, getting along with others and enjoying ice cream often. His most important advice is simple:

“Keep good relationships with all family members,” Carl said.

At 100, Carl is proud of his four children, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Ruth, Carl and Hillcrest's eight other centenarians reflect the importance of staying connected with family, friends and community. Their stories span more than a century of history, offering lessons about the relationships and experiences that contribute to a long, fulfilling life.

ABOUT HILLCREST

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: .

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Image caption: A century of memories: Hillcrest centenarians Ruth Kurtz, 107, and Carl Beckwith, 100, pictured then and now, share remarkable stories of lives well lived.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt

PR Director, 3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd

(847) 962-9879



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Shirley Turner

Director of Sales and Marketing, Hillcrest

...

(909) 392-4389

News Source: Hillcrest

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