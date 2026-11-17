MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Victory Spirits Development today launched Barrel LabTM with integrated Barrel to BarTM services: one platform where a spirits brand can source aged American whiskey, price the finished bottle and plan every step to market with vetted partners.







Image caption: Image caption: Victory Spirits Launches Barrel LabTM with Barrel to BarTM Services.

Barrel Lab is a wholesale marketplace for premium aged American whiskey and spirits, open to licensed buyers and barrel owners. Every listing carries a valuation and verified custody. The Barrel to Bar Toolkit models proof gallons, yield, bottle cost and the shelf price a barrel can support.

At the center is Path Forward. A brand describes its project and receives a sequenced plan: federal compliance, co-pack matches with estimate ranges, glass, brand and creative, route to market and direct to consumer. Each service is matched to partners who answered a Barrel Lab rolling RFP on pre-negotiated terms. BevAssets serves as Barrel Lab's founding strategy and execution partner, covering go-to-market planning, pricing and distributor strategy, with field sales through Frontline Beverage.

“A brand used to need a dozen phone calls to learn what a barrel was worth, what it would cost to bottle and who could sell it,” said Michael Shoer, Managing Partner of Victory Spirits Development.“Barrel Lab answers those questions in one place, before anyone spends money, and Barrel to Bar connects the brand to the partners who do the work.”

“Most brands I meet figure out the liquid long before they figure out the math,” said Sam Anderson, Managing Partner of BevAssets.“Barrel Lab gets the costing and the compliance done before anyone spends real money. Our job is what comes next: a price that holds up at the distributor, the right partners in the right markets, and people in the accounts asking for the order.”

The Toolkit's core calculators and the compliance guide are free. Premium Access, $500 a year with a 7-day free trial, is credited in full toward a barrel purchase within 12 months.

Brands can start at . Service providers can apply to the partner panels -partners

ABOUT VICTORY SPIRITS DEVELOPMENT AND BARREL LABTM

Victory Spirits Development, based in Atlanta, operates Barrel LabTM, a marketplace for premium aged American whiskey and spirits, and Barrel to BarTM, which connects brands to co-pack, glass, brand, compliance, distribution and direct-to-consumer partners.

ABOUT BEVASSETS

BevAssets helps beverage alcohol brands build and run the commercial side of their business: go-to-market strategy, pricing and P&L, route to market and distributor strategy, and sales execution. Its partners, Sam Anderson and Alicia Vargo, bring careers that include E&J Gallo, Diageo, Brown-Forman and Breakthru Beverage.

ABOUT FRONTLINE BEVERAGE

Frontline Beverage is a national field sales and market execution company formed by BevAssets and Newline Beverage. Its more than 100 representatives sell into on-premise and off-premise accounts, expand distribution and support chain retail, with regular reporting from the field. Frontline is led by CEO Paul Henson.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Michael Shoer, Victory Spirits Development

... | (678) 578-7204

Sam Anderson, BevAssets (BevAssets and Frontline questions)

... | 952-239-7768

IMAGE link for media:

Image caption: Victory Spirits Launches Barrel LabTM with Barrel to BarTM Services.

News Source: Victory Spirits Development

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