MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Supreme Comfort AZ, a family-owned heating and air conditioning company serving the Phoenix metro area, on Nov. 4 installed a new 5-ton AC Pro split-system heat pump at the Queen Creek home of Shatema Gresham, grand prize winner of the AC system raffle at The Growth Spot Foundation's AfroFuturism L.E.G.A.C.Y. Fundraiser Social, held Sept. 26, 2026, in Phoenix. Supreme Comfort AZ donated the system and installation to support the foundation's work in the community.







Image caption: (L-R) Raffle grand prize winner Shatema Gresham and Supreme Comfort AZ owner Jose Melgoza Jr. outside her Queen Creek, Ariz., home on installation day, Nov. 4, 2026. Photo courtesy of Supreme Comfort AZ.

Gresham, the original owner of her 2007 home, had been told two years earlier by a service technician that the home's single air conditioning system was running on a refrigerant no longer produced in the U.S. and likely had only a few summers left. The system was still running, but repairs were getting harder to make.

“I was told two years ago that my unit needed to be replaced, and it was hanging on by a feather,” Gresham said.“Receiving a new system is life-changing for our household. To get that at no cost, with friendly service, is just fantastic. I'm grateful, thankful, and super excited.”

A WINNER WHO DID HER HOMEWORK

Before Supreme Comfort AZ made its first call, Gresham researched the company on her own: its website, its online reviews, its Better Business Bureau record, and its Arizona contractor license.

“I'm a skeptic about reviews, so I went to the Better Business Bureau to see if there were any complaints, and I checked to make sure they were licensed and bonded,” Gresham said.“By the time I got the call from Supreme Comfort, I was already bought in.”

A WHOLE-HOME REPLACEMENT

Supreme Comfort AZ owner Jose Melgoza Jr. personally conducted the pre-installation site visit on Oct. 12 to measure the home, inspect the electrical and attic, and confirm the right equipment for a two-story, 2,200-square-foot house that has always relied on a single system. The installation took place Nov. 4.

“Jose, the owner, came in personally with his team and walked me through exactly what was going to happen,” Gresham said.“He was patient with me and answered all of my questions. When he left, I felt like we were family.”







Image caption: Raffle grand prize winner Shatema Gresham with the new 5-ton AC Pro heat pump installed at her Queen Creek, Ariz., home by Supreme Comfort AZ on Nov. 4, 2026. Photo courtesy of Supreme Comfort AZ.

The new system is a 5-ton AC Pro split-system heat pump, which provides both cooling and heating for the home and uses a current, environmentally compliant refrigerant. Supreme Comfort AZ is an authorized AC Pro dealer.

“When The Growth Spot invited Supreme Comfort to be part of the AfroFuturism event, we knew it was an opportunity to make a meaningful difference,” said Melgoza.“Donating a complete heating and cooling system was about more than providing comfort. It was about giving back to the community that supports us. Knowing that Shatema and her family can enjoy a comfortable home for years to come means a great deal to us.

“What made the experience even more special was learning that Shatema had taken the time to research our company before welcoming us into her home. That level of trust is something we never take for granted. It's what drives us to lead with integrity, deliver quality service, and treat every family like our own.”

Asked whether she would recommend Supreme Comfort AZ, Gresham said she already had, before the job was finished.

Gresham's story, in her own words, is available in two short videos: and .

ABOUT THE EVENT

The AfroFuturism L.E.G.A.C.Y. Fundraiser Social brought together community members, business owners, and supporters of The Growth Spot Foundation, a Phoenix 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is cultivating youth leadership, empowering communities, and building lasting legacies. The event raised $7,490 to support initiatives including L.E.G.A.C.Y. Camp, land-based learning, and hands-on community education and preparedness programs. The AC system raffle was the event's grand prize.

“Supreme Comfort went above and beyond by contributing something that will make a lasting difference in a family's everyday life,” said DeLonne Escoffery, Executive Director of The Growth Spot Foundation.“What stood out wasn't just their generosity, but the genuine care and commitment they brought to making it happen. They treated this family with the same professionalism, respect, and attention they bring to every customer. This is what meaningful community partnership looks like: local businesses coming together, following through on their promises, and creating a positive impact that extends well beyond a single event.”

Gresham said the experience changed how she thinks about supporting community organizations.“You plant that seed, a tree grows, and you're always going to have some sort of shade that comes from it,” she said.“I would encourage people, if they have the opportunity, to give back to these nonprofits and to companies like Supreme that donate their services.”

WHAT ARIZONA HOMEOWNERS SHOULD KNOW

Many Phoenix-area homes built before 2010 still run on systems that use R-22, a refrigerant the United States stopped producing and importing in 2020. As those systems age, parts and refrigerant become harder and more expensive to source. Supreme Comfort AZ encourages homeowners with systems more than 15 years old to have them inspected before the next cooling season.

For more information about Supreme Comfort AZ, visit or call 623-400-6615.

ABOUT SUPREME COMFORT AZ

Supreme Comfort AZ is a family-owned heating, air conditioning, and water heater company founded by Jose Melgoza Jr. and serving Phoenix, Scottsdale, and the East Valley. The company provides repair, maintenance, and replacement for residential and commercial systems and is an authorized dealer for Goodman, Carrier, Bosch, Daikin, Trane, and AC Pro. Supreme Comfort AZ is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating. Learn more at .

ABOUT THE GROWTH SPOT FOUNDATION

The Growth Spot Foundation is a Phoenix-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is cultivating youth leadership, empowering communities, and building lasting legacies. Its initiatives include L.E.G.A.C.Y. Camp, land-based learning, and hands-on community education and preparedness programs. Learn more at .

ABOUT ETERNAL LENS MEDIA

Video production for this story was provided by Eternal Lens Media, a Phoenix media company founded by Nikia Anderson. Learn more at .

Supreme Comfort AZ is a licensed Arizona contractor, ROC 352105.

MEDIA CONTACT:

James Sesay

Director of Marketing, Supreme Comfort AZ

623-400-6615

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Caption: (L-R) Raffle grand prize winner Shatema Gresham and Supreme Comfort AZ owner Jose Melgoza Jr. outside her Queen Creek, Ariz., home on installation day, Nov. 4, 2026. Photo courtesy of Supreme Comfort AZ.

News Source: Supreme Comfort AZ

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