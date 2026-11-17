US May Provide Assistance To Azerbaijan In Demining Operations
This is stated in the explanatory statement accompanying the bill on funding the US Department of State for fiscal year 2027, published on the US Senate website.
"The US Senate Committee on Appropriations recommends not less than $265,000,000 for Conventional Weapons Destruction programs, including for demining and unexploded ordnance clearance programs in Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Laos, Pacific Islands Countries (PICs), Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe," the explanatory statement reads.
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