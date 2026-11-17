MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two bipartisan bills would protect families' access to the courts as Congress examines allegations of child sexual exploitation on Roblox

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Congress turns its attention to allegations of child sexual exploitation on Roblox, attorneys at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) are welcoming two new bipartisan legislative proposals that would help protect the rights of children and families seeking accountability from online gaming and technology companies.

Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) have introduced the No Forced Arbitration for Child Sexual Exploitation and Cyber Injuries Act, a measure intended to prevent technology companies from using mandatory arbitration provisions buried in their terms of service to restrict families' access to the courts.

In a separate but complementary bipartisan effort, Senators Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have introduced the Ending Forced Arbitration of Children Online Act. That legislation would similarly protect families' ability to pursue claims in court rather than being bound by mandatory arbitration provisions, extending protections to cases involving physical injuries, psychological harm, privacy violations, and misuse of children's personal information. The measure would apply broadly to digital platforms used by children, including online gaming services, messaging applications, and artificial intelligence systems.

The two proposals reflect growing bipartisan concern about the legal protections available to children who suffer harm online. They also arrive as the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism holds its first congressional hearing specifically examining child safety on Roblox, the popular online gaming platform facing mounting litigation over allegations that predators have used its services to groom, exploit, and sexually abuse children.

Madeline Pendley, an attorney with RDCY who serves as Executive Committee Development Counsel in the federal Roblox multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3166), said the legislation addresses a fundamental question about the rights of children and the responsibilities of technology companies.

"Roblox told parents their platform was safe and it is not. Now, they are attempting to keep the dangers of their product a secret by subjecting children and their families to forced arbitration," Pendley said. "These new bills would give families the choice to bring their claims before a judge or jury, in open court, and ensure that no company can use fine print to hide the truth about its platform."

Pendley said the fact that two separate groups of senators, representing both political parties, are pursuing similar reforms demonstrates the growing recognition that children's access to justice should not be a partisan issue.

"It is enormously encouraging to see this kind of bipartisan support, particularly at a time when Washington seems divided on almost everything," Pendley said. "Senators Hawley, Durbin, Britt, Blumenthal, and Booker are recognizing the same fundamental problem. Children and their families should not lose important legal rights because of language buried in a technology company's terms of service. Protecting those rights ought to be something everyone can agree on."

According to CBS News, the Hawley-Durbin legislation would allow survivors and families to choose whether to pursue covered claims in court or through arbitration. It would also address contractual restrictions on class-action lawsuits, giving families additional options for pursuing claims arising from alleged harm involving technology products.

The proposals arrive amid growing scrutiny of Roblox's child safety practices. The company faces nearly 200 federal lawsuits, according to CBS News, and has been the subject of investigations and legal actions by state officials. Roblox has defended its safety practices, pointing to age verification measures, content restrictions, monitoring, and cooperation with law enforcement.

Pendley emphasized that the broader issue extends beyond any one gaming platform.

"Technology companies have extraordinary control over the environments they create, the features they offer, and the ways users interact," Pendley said. "When those environments are marketed to children, safety cannot be treated as an afterthought."

The Senate hearing also raises questions about corporate transparency and oversight. Roblox CEO David Baszucki was invited to testify but declined to appear, according to the CBS News report. The hearing is expected to include testimony from abuse survivors and experts.

For Pendley, the combination of congressional scrutiny, growing litigation, and bipartisan legislative efforts represents an important opportunity to reconsider how legal protections apply to children in digital environments.

"Forced arbitration has allowed some of the most powerful companies in the world to resolve claims involving children behind closed doors, under rules they helped write," Pendley said. "These legislative proposals would help restore what families have been denied: the opportunity to have their claims heard by a judge and jury, in public."

RDCY represents individuals and families in complex litigation involving serious injuries, institutional accountability, and alleged corporate misconduct. The firm's work includes litigation involving online child exploitation and safety.

"Protecting children requires more than promises about improved safety features," Pendley added. "It requires transparency, meaningful safeguards, and accountability when those safeguards fail. This should not be controversial, and it is encouraging to see lawmakers from both parties recognizing this."

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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