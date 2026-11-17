MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 90,465-square-foot Birmingham distribution facility is fully leased to an investment-grade logistics company under a recently extended ten-year net lease







LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties & Investments, a national real estate investment firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST), 1031 exchange and 721 UPREIT offerings, today announced that it has added the Cove Birmingham Industrial DST 129 offering to its online marketplace at The 90,465-square-foot industrial distribution property in Birmingham, Alabama is a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering has zero debt and is targeting an equity raise of $11,333,949.

A Regional Distribution Facility in Birmingham

According to Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments, the property is fully leased to a multinational courier and logistics company with a BBB investment-grade credit rating from S&P.

The facility serves as a“hub” for the surrounding greater Birmingham, AL metropolitan area, and includes 30-dock doors, 51 trailer spaces, a vehicle maintenance building and infrastructure designed to support heavy-freight operations. It serves as a distribution hub for the greater Birmingham metropolitan area.

The approximately 11-acre property is located near the intersections of Interstates 20/59, 65 and 22, providing access to Birmingham and regional distribution markets across the Southeast. The area also has Class I rail service and access to inland port infrastructure.

“This offering is a nice addition to the Kay Properties online marketplace. It is a strategically located industrial distribution property within the Birmingham, AL market and serves as an important hub to the regional logistics, manufacturing, and distribution spokes that connect the major Southeastern markets like Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis, and New Orleans. Our online marketplace continues to provide investors DST offerings from multiple real estate sponsors providing and a wide variety of asset classes, tenant mixes and geographic locations,” said Kay.







The Kay Properties Online Marketplace

Kay Properties' online marketplace provides accredited investors access to dozens of Delaware Statutory Trust offerings from more than 25 DST sponsor companies. Depending on the offering, marketplace materials may include offering documents, business plans, research and analysis, sponsor track records, due diligence materials and risk factors. Investors should review the applicable Private Placement Memorandum and other offering documents before making an investment decision.

Investors can visit to learn more about the marketplace and request information about available 1031 exchange and real estate investment offerings. Availability is subject to investor qualifications and offering terms.

About Kay Properties and

Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, travel, hobbies, or other endeavors (NO MORE 3 T's - Tenants, Toilets and Trash!). For nearly two decades, Kay Properties has helped over 4000 investors complete over 12,000 - 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trusts, and 721 UPREIT investments. Please visit for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. *Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. *Preferred return is not guaranteed and is subject to available cash flow. *These examples are the experiences of a few of our clients and may not represent the experience of others. *These testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other clients. These clients were not compensated for their testimonials. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. *All DST properties shown are Regulation D Rule 506(c) offerings. All Offerings are subject to availability. There can be no assurance that any DST properties and offerings will be available for purchase. *DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA or attorney to determine if you are accredited.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the“Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential averse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

Vincent Aviani

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+1-323-243-7847



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

