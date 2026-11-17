MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Abacus Global Management, Inc. (Abacus) common stock (NYSE: ABX).

Abacus is principally an asset manager that focuses on life settlement contracts with $867 million in total assets at June 30, 2026.

Before the market opened on November 17, 2026, Abacus disclosed it wouldn't be able to file is quarterly report for September 30, 2026 on time. Abacus said the delay was caused by an ongoing“evaluation of the accounting for capital account credits provided to the limited partners of certain private funds advised by the Company starting in the second quarter of 2025, as well as the accounting associated with certain transactions between the Company and its related party funds.” Abacus said the issues may date back to June 30, 2025.

Investors who suffered losses trading in Abacus common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or ....

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Adam Savett. Esq.

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Tel.: (212) 451-9655

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