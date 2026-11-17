MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, today announced that it is acting as sole sales agent for Zenta Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: ZTG) (“Zenta Group”), a Macau-based professional services provider pursuing a strategic realignment toward artificial intelligence and data solutions, in connection with an at-the-market (“ATM”) offering of Class A ordinary shares having an aggregate offering price of up to approximately $6.5 million.

Pursuant to an ATM sales agreement dated November 16, 2026, Zenta Group may, at its discretion, offer and sell Class A ordinary shares from time to time through E.F. Hutton at prevailing market prices, subject to market conditions and the terms of the sales agreement. Zenta Group is not obligated to sell any shares under the program. Any net proceeds from share sales are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“Zenta Group is realigning its business toward AI and data solutions, and an ATM program gives management the flexibility to raise capital as opportunities arise,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton.“We are pleased to have been selected as sole sales agent and look forward to supporting Zenta Group in its next phase of development.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Through our specialized divisions, we apply deep market expertise to provide advisory, capital raising, and financing solutions that seek to unlock opportunity, accelerate growth, and create enduring value at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit

Securities offered through E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, and registered with the MSRB. Historical references to E.F. Hutton & Co. describe the history of the name and are provided for context.

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