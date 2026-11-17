MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on the collaborative AI platform Coheria introduced in last month, Evolve produces software, hardware designs and more in collaboration with the customer and delivers a binding quote before any build money is spent

Fast facts

What is Evolve? Evolve is the first product built on Coheria's collaborative AI platform. Evolve ideates and collaborates with the customer, provides a binding budget quote before work starts, builds it with teams of expert AI models and tests the result before delivery.

Where it fits: Coheria introduced its platform Oct. 15. The release of Evolve puts that platform's model teams, checks and decision record to work on software and technical solutions development first.

How it works: Ideate. Collaborate. Validate. Expert teams design the solution with the customer, an adversarial team challenges every design stage and the customer approves the design and its price before any build money is spent.

How pricing works: Evolve's pricing is a monthly plan plus a binding quote for each job, offered at several levels of effort. Third-party model charges appear as a separate line with a ceiling. Details are at coheria.ai/pricing.

Models: Evolve runs on frontier models from several model vendors. Teams do all the work, so one vendor's model checks another's.

Checks before delivery: Accountability, safety, personalization and compliance checks run on every delivery, and a complete QA testbed ships with it, included in the price.

Record: A live decision log on a permissioned blockchain. Evolve encrypts every entry, and only the customer holds the keys.

Availability: Evolve opened to a small, invited beta group this month. Public availability is planned for December. The waitlist is at coheria.ai/evolve.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coheria, a Boulder, Colorado, artificial intelligence company, today opened private beta requests for Evolve, the first product built on the collaborative AI platform the company announced in October. Evolve designs software and other technical solutions with the customer, gives a binding budget quote before work starts and builds the result with teams of expert AI models drawn from several vendors. Businesses and developers can join the Evolve waitlist at coheria.ai/evolve.







Photo Caption: The Evolve workspace as designed, drawn on an invented example project. The project, the names and the figures in it are examples, not a customer's results.

Coheria introduced the platform Oct. 15 to organize AI models into specialist teams that check each other's work and record every decision. Evolve, its first product, points those teams at software and technical development projects that change what customers pay for. Instead of billing by the token, Evolve charges a monthly plan plus a binding quote for each job, so the customer pays for finished, tested software and designs at a price approved before any build money is spent.

"We want to move from users purchasing tokens to businesses buying solutions, including software, hardware designs, technical papers and books, spec sheets and more," said Ken Tola, co-founder and CEO of Coheria.

How it works

Evolve starts with design. Expert teams of AI models plan, organize, research and design the solution, and an adversarial team challenges each of those stages, a process Coheria's Tola calls“adversarial validation.” Every finding must close before the work moves forward. The customer answers the team's questions, then picks a binding quote from several levels of effort. A change of scope requires a new quote the customer approves.

Coheria built Evolve as an alternative to Cursor, the AI code editor from Anysphere. A coding assistant like Cursor helps a developer write code, but the developer supplies the expertise. By contrast, Evolve ideates and collaborates with customers to deliver finished, tested software, with expert AI teams handling the design, the build and the validation within a pre-approved budget. By showing costs up front and surfacing decisions in real time, Evolve allows customers to make changes while the work is underway.

Evolve currently runs on frontier models from several model vendors. Teams do all the work, so one vendor's model checks another's. Before delivery, every project passes accountability, safety, personalization and compliance checks, and a complete QA testbed ships with it. Evolve writes each decision to a live log on a permissioned blockchain, where it encrypts every entry and only the customer holds the keys.

"Two instances of one model are one opinion sampled twice," Tola said. "Consensus from the same architecture is simply an echo. Evolve is built on teams of expert models from several vendors: every step gets challenged by an adversarial team. Every vendor's model is checked by another so the customer buys a validated solution instead of paying for tokens and simply hoping."

About Coheria

Coheria is a Boulder, Colorado, artificial intelligence company. Its collaborative AI platform organizes teams of expert AI models, built on different base models, that plan work with the customer, build it together and validate it before delivery, with every decision recorded. Evolve, its first product, designs, builds and tests software at a price the customer approves before work starts. Ken Tola and Keith Withington founded the company in 2026. More information is at coheria.ai.

Cursor® is a registered trademark of Anysphere, Inc. Coheria is not affiliated with Cursor or Anysphere.

Frequently asked questions

1. What is Evolve?

Evolve is the first product built on Coheria's collaborative AI platform. It ideates and collaborates with customers to plan software development, hardware designs and other projects. Rather than charging for tokens, Elove gives a binding quote before work starts, builds it with teams of expert AI models and tests the result before the customer receives it.

2. How does Evolve relate to the platform Coheria introduced in October?

Coheria introduced its collaborative AI platform Oct. 15. Evolve is its first product, built to aim the same model teams, adversarial checks and decision record at software and other technical development.

3. Is Evolve an alternative to Cursor?

Yes. Cursor, from Anysphere, is an AI code editor built to help developers write code, and the developer supplies the expertise. Evolve collaborates with customers to develop a plan based on the outcome the customer wants and delivers finished, tested projects. Expert AI teams design it, build it and validate it, and the customer approves the design and price before build spending begins.

4. How is Evolve priced?

Evolve's planned pricing is a monthly plan, which sets how many projects a customer can run at once and their priority, plus a binding quote for each job at the level of effort the customer picks. Paid plans will open with Evolve in December. Details are at coheria.ai/pricing.

5. What does the binding quote cover?

The quote shows Evolve's price for the job and the scope it covers. Third-party model charges appear as a separate line with a ceiling. Customers can run those models on their own keys or on Coheria's keys at the provider's list price, with no surcharge. Any change of scope generates a new quote the customer approves.

6. Is Evolve just agentic AI?

No. Agents are standalone applications that chat with single AI models to obtain new data and to help determine what parts of the application to execute next. Agents are not AI models, do not use AI models collaboratively and are not authorized to do anything more than the isolated AI model they use in their chats. Evolve organizes teams of expert models from several vendors that design, build and check each other's work with the customer.

7. Which AI models does Evolve use?

Coheria offers access to most major Frontier models either through your own access or via its direct access. You control which models are used in your account, team, and company. Coheria's teams orchestrate every engagement, so no single model works alone and one vendor's model always checks another's.

8. What is“adversarial validation”?

Adversarial validation is CEO Ken Tola's term for how Coheria's models attack each other's output at every step. In Evolve, an adversarial team challenges each design stage, and its findings must close before the work moves forward.

9. What checks happen before delivery?

Every Evolve delivery passes accountability, safety, personalization and compliance checks. A complete QA testbed ships with each deliverable, included in the price.

10. How does Evolve record decisions?

Evolve writes every decision to a live log on a permissioned blockchain. Evolve encrypts every entry, and only the customer holds the keys.

11. How can I get Evolve?

The Evolve private beta opened to a small invited group this month. Evolve's public release is planned for December. Join the Evolve waitlist at coheria.ai/evolve to receive notification when a place is ready.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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