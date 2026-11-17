Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited (Alterna Savings) has renewed its ASAPP OXP® software license with ASAPP Financial Technology.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alterna Savings Renews Partnership with ASAPP Financial TechnologySummaryAlterna Savings and Credit Union Limited (Alterna Savings) has renewed its ASAPP OXPsoftware license with ASAPP Financial Technology, continuing a relationship that began with Tandia Financial Credit Union before the two credit unions merged.Alterna Savings looks forward to the partnership, starting with the adoption of ASAPP OXPVersion 25, which launched November 9. OXPVersion 25 adds an aggregate lending limit, CMHC integration, and new AI-enabled customer relationship management features designed to improve staff productivity, operational efficiency, and member service.Alterna Savings will be implementing ASAPP OXPCRM and select LOS Feature Sets through 2027.About AlternaAlterna Savings has been The Good in Bankingfor over 115 years. As the first full-service, member-owned cooperative financial institution outside Quebec, it serves over 230,000 members through 47 branches across Ontario, a call centre and digital channels. Members also benefit from industry-leading online brokerage, investment management services, and access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ATMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE Network in Canada and the Allpoint Network in the U.S.For more information, visitAbout ASAPP Financial TechnologyASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Member Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has helped over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union market.For more information, visit

Ari Eslami

ASAPP Financial Technology

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Alterna Savings Renews Partnership with ASAPP Financial Technology News Provided By ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. November 17, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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