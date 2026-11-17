MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – CIRED's first major event in the Asia-Pacific region took place on 2-3 November in Seoul, on the theme of digital disruption – AI and the next generation of distribution grids.

The workshop brought together more than 360 participants from 30 countries to exchange new research and ideas around the application of AI in power grid operation, grid planning and forecasting, and innovative business models, flexumer interaction and data governance.

Delegates learned from over 160 technical presentations, including CIRED's trademark interactive poster tours. Three distinguished keynote speakers opened the first day: Jong-Bae Park, President of The Korean Institute of Electrical Engineers (KIEE); HaJoong Chung, Managing Director and Country Head, Siemens Korea, and Dr. Ja-Kyun Koo, Chairman & CEO, LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd.

Expert round table sessions considered the value of flexibility in distribution network planning and operation, and real-world cases of AI applications in distribution network.

Alongside the conference sessions, attendees participated in a“Korean Night” gala dinner, technical site visits to Kepco Academy, and the Distribution Control Center (DCC) and Electricity Museum in Gangnam, as well as networking events that included a welcome reception and early morning sightseeing walk. Post-conference, there was also the chance to attend another major energy industry event: the BIXPO exhibition.

The CIRED Korean National Committee, who were the local organisers of the workshop, said:

“Hosting the CIRED Workshop in Seoul was a valuable opportunity to share Korea's experience in distribution network operation and learn from colleagues around the world. The exchanges on AI, advanced distribution management and flexibility brought fresh perspectives to the challenges we share. We look forward to building on these connections through continued international cooperation to advance more reliable, flexible and sustainable distribution grids.”

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The CIRED 2026 Seoul Workshop was sponsored by HD Hyundai Electric, Kepco, Kepco KDN, and LS Electric. It was supported by the Korea Tourism Organisation, Seoul Metropolitan Government, and Seoul BLeisure.

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About CIRED

CIRED works for the purpose of increasing the business relevant competencies, skills and knowledge of those who see themselves as a part of the electricity distribution community, whether they are from the utility, product, consultancy, service, business or academic sector.

'CIRED' is derived from Congrès International des Réseaux Electriques de Distribution, in English“International Conference on Electricity Distribution”. International conferences have been organised since 1971 by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and Association des Ingénieurs de Montefiore (AIM).

In April 2021, CIRED transformed into an international not-for-profit association, reflecting its ambition to expand its geographical coverage and not-for-profit mission.

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