MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Ukraine faces a $32.6 billion shortfall in external financing for 2027 as parliament races to complete budget and reform legislation linked to continued support from international lenders and the European Union.

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko told international partners that the country needs $52.6 billion in external funding next year, with roughly $20 billion covered by identified or expected sources. The figures, reiterated at the Ukraine Donor Platform meeting in Lviv on 10 November, underline the scale of financing still requiring agreement.

The negotiations have placed added importance on decisions by the Verkhovna Rada, particularly legislation tied to the International Monetary Fund, the EU's Ukraine Facility and World Bank programmes. Parliamentary votes have advanced several measures, but first-reading approval does not constitute final enactment.

The urgency increased as IMF officials began discussions with Ukraine's finance ministry and central bank on 9 November over the second and third reviews of the country's Extended Fund Facility arrangement. Successful reviews could unlock approximately $1.66 billion, subject to approval by the Fund's executive board.

The ministry said those discussions cover fiscal policy, structural reforms, the economic outlook and the identification of financing sources for the 2027 budget. It also identified agreement with the IMF on the budget's main indicators as necessary before parliament completes its second reading.

The Rada approved the draft budget at first reading on 28 October and adopted associated budget conclusions. The government is incorporating parliamentary proposals before returning a revised version for further consideration, leaving the timetable dependent partly on negotiations with the Fund.

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Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi has linked parliamentary action directly to international support. Following votes on financing-related legislation on 11 November, he said the decisions opened the way to the next tranche of assistance, while acknowledging the need for close cooperation between ministers and parliamentary committees.

Lawmakers adopted measures simplifying value added tax administration, improving banking procedures and easing bankruptcy arrangements for small and micro businesses. Parliament also approved two proposals associated with entry into the Single Euro Payments Area at first reading, requiring further legislative work before implementation.

The payments proposals would help align Ukraine's rules with European standards for cross-border euro transfers. Parliamentary records show that one bill, numbered 14327-d, secured 249 votes, while the related proposal, numbered 15503, received 258 votes. Both remain subject to further consideration.

The European Union provided an indication of continuing support on 16 November, when its Council approved a payment of nearly €8 billion under the Ukraine Facility. The finance ministry described it as the largest single payment authorised under the programme since its establishment.

Approximately €5 billion of that amount is to be drawn from the Ukraine Support Loan through the Facility in 2026. The decision followed Ukraine's completion of more than 20 agreed reform steps spanning judicial policy, anti-corruption measures, financial markets and public administration.

Approval of that payment does not, by itself, eliminate the projected funding gap for 2027. Kyiv is seeking further commitments from European governments and multilateral institutions, with officials arguing that predictable disbursement schedules are essential for public services and economic stability.

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At the Lviv donor meeting, Marchenko said Russia's attacks on energy installations, production facilities and transport networks were increasing pressure on revenue and spending. He said the government continued to meet priority obligations while seeking timely commitments to preserve macroeconomic stability.

The ministry reported that Ukraine had received about $30 billion in international budget support during 2026 by the date of that meeting, with approximately $20 billion more in agreed financing expected before year-end. Those 2026 flows are separate from the funding requirement calculated for 2027.

The government's draft 2027 budget envisages expenditure of 7.272 trillion hryvnias and revenue of 5.648 trillion hryvnias. Defence and security spending accounts for 4.885 trillion hryvnias, reflecting the financial constraints confronting officials as they negotiate support for civilian commitments.

Ukraine has also urged partners to explore funding linked to immobilised Russian sovereign assets and arrangements that avoid adding substantially to the country's debt burden. The finance ministry says domestic revenue collection remains another priority, including efforts against smuggling, undeclared employment and tax avoidance.

The donor platform meeting brought together representatives of the G7, European institutions and international financial organisations. Participants agreed to strengthen coordination over outstanding budget requirements, while the IMF and Ukrainian authorities continued technical work on the next programme reviews.