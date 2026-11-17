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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Britain's privacy watchdog has warned that criminals could exploit the November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI to steal gamers' passwords, personal information and access to other online accounts.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) issued its alert on Monday, urging players to scrutinise unexpected emails, suspicious links and offers advertising free copies or early access to Rockstar Games' anticipated title. It said excitement surrounding the release could give fraudsters opportunities to deceive people into sharing sensitive details.

The warning highlights risks extending beyond gaming accounts. Criminals who obtain a password used across several services may attempt to enter email accounts or access financial information, potentially turning a single successful phishing attack into a wider compromise.

Ian Hulme, the ICO's group director for regulatory assurance and cyber, said scammers might capitalise on the scale of interest in the game. He warned that sharing passwords between accounts could leave users exposed well beyond the platform initially targeted.

“Our message is simple: enjoy the game, but protect your data,” Hulme said. He urged players to use unique passwords, enable two-step verification and consider carefully whether to open links or disclose personal information.

The regulator did not announce a specific breach involving Rockstar or identify a new campaign attributable to a named criminal group. Its intervention focused on the possibility of launch-themed attacks and steps consumers can take to reduce their exposure.

Separate findings from cybersecurity company Netcraft indicate that deceptive GTA VI websites were already appearing before the launch. Its November 3 analysis examined domains first observed between July 1 and October 27, identifying misleading offers involving supposed leaked downloads, early-access programmes, mobile editions and free game keys.

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Some sites imitated Rockstar branding and directed visitors towards software downloads or cryptocurrency payments. Others promoted giveaways but required users to complete surveys or provide personal details before supposedly receiving an activation code. Netcraft said the existence of a payment prompt alone was not proof that a connected cryptocurrency wallet would be drained.

The company identified one website advertising a free download whose executable file was flagged by 34 of 68 security engines when checked. Another purported launcher was flagged by 18 of 62 engines, while its operators demanded $100 in cryptocurrency for activation. These detections related to specific files, not every website using the game's name.

Netcraft also documented pages advertising Android and iOS versions, despite Rockstar having announced the November 19 launch only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It warned that supposed mobile downloads and verification procedures could draw users towards untrusted applications or requests for personal information.

The official release is scheduled for midnight local time on November 19 across supported regions, Rockstar's customer support guidance states. Digital pre-loading began on November 10, allowing eligible customers to download game files ahead of launch without granting access to play before the release date.

The distinction matters because fraudulent promotions may describe legitimate pre-loading as exclusive early access. Netcraft said no public playable early-access build was available and advised consumers to compare purported offers against the publisher's announced platforms and release arrangements.

The ICO advised players not to follow links in unsolicited messages, especially those promising exclusive content or downloads at no cost. It also urged users to verify websites before entering account details and to avoid revealing unnecessary personal information, including dates of birth, home addresses and financial details.

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Password managers can help people generate and store separate credentials for different services, the regulator said. It also recommended avoiding passwords based on easily discovered details such as birthdays or pets' names, which can make accounts easier to guess or compromise.

The ICO pointed consumers towards guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre on account protection. Its advice emphasised that two-step verification adds a barrier when passwords are exposed, while checking the identity of a seller can reduce the chance of submitting details to an impersonator.

Netcraft's investigation found websites displaying fabricated-looking activity counters and limited-availability messages to encourage visitors to complete offers. Some presented partial game keys that could supposedly be unlocked only after signing up for promotions or downloading applications.

The company said it had observed such inducements without completing payments or offers, and cautioned that the status of individual websites could change after examination. Several domains it checked were parked or inaccessible when subsequently reviewed.