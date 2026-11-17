MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – Guangdong Radio and Television has unveiled Mangroves, a three-part ecological documentary filmed in 4K ultra-high definition, ahead of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, in 2026. Each 25-minute episode explores Guangdong's mangrove ecosystems, offering a window into how densely developed cities can coexist with rich biodiversity.

Four years earlier, in November 2022, the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Wetlands (COP14) was held in Wuhan, China. Under the theme“Wetlands Action for People and Nature,” the meeting highlighted the importance of advancing global wetland conservation. One landmark initiative was the establishment of an International Mangrove Center in Shenzhen to strengthen the protection of wetlands and mangrove ecosystems.

Now, four years later and once again in November, Guangdong Radio and Television is launching Mangroves ahead of the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, bringing the concept of harmony between humanity and nature to the screen.

<p> The broadcaster has an established track record in nature documentary production. Its previous works, including Wild Guangdong, Chinese White Dolphins, Secret World of Medicinal Herbs and The Return of the Turtles, have been well received in China and internationally. Mangroves is the latest addition to its continuing exploration of nature and ecology.</p> <p> Guangdong is one of China's most biodiverse provinces, as well as one of its most industrialized and urbanized regions. With the country's longest mainland coastline, it is home to 11,900 hectares of mangroves-the largest area of any province in China-where urban development and coastal forests exist side by side.</p> See also Malaysia Airlines Secures Major Accolades for Service and MICE Offering <p> Beaches where green sea turtles lay their eggs are only a few dozen kilometers from the container terminals of major ports. Migratory birds travel above some of the world's busiest shipping routes. Against this backdrop, the documentary explores how a vast economic landscape and exceptional biodiversity can coexist.</p> <p> Over two years of filming, the production team traveled through Guangzhou, Zhanjiang, Shenzhen, Huizhou, Shanwei and Zhongshan, as well as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, capturing compelling footage of mangrove ecosystems and the life they sustain.</p> <p> The first episode, A Shield Between Land and Sea, explores how mangroves have evolved over millions of years to thrive in the intertidal zone and coexist with cities. The second, A Place of Refuge, follows the interconnected food web shaped by the tides, revealing how living organisms depend on one another. The final episode, A Forest of Coexistence, examines how people and nature can support and enrich each other.</p> <p> Scientific experts were involved throughout the production process, from the initial concept to the final edit. Details such as how mangroves excrete salt, breathe through aerial roots and reproduce through vivipary-allowing seeds to germinate while still attached to the parent tree-were checked for scientific accuracy. The film also examines how mangrove-dwelling snails help keep the trees' breathing passages clear. Its storytelling is grounded in scientific evidence and authentic encounters with the natural world.</p> <p> The APEC meeting takes place in Shenzhen on November 18–19. Visiting delegates can see the city's mangroves at the Guangdong Neilingding–Futian National Nature Reserve, where the wetlands sit amid Shenzhen's skyline, alongside Binhai Boulevard and high-rise buildings.</p> See also BAIC FOTON Africa Regional Training Center Opens, Strengthening Local Service <p> This striking juxtaposition of urban development and thriving wetlands illustrates how a major city can make room for nature-and how coexistence can become part of its identity.</p> <p>Hashtag: #Mangroves #GuangdongRadioAndTelevision #APEC</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>