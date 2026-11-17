Mangroves Documentary Premieres, Exploring How Cities And Wetlands Coexist Arabian Post
Four years earlier, in November 2022, the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Convention on Wetlands (COP14) was held in Wuhan, China. Under the theme“Wetlands Action for People and Nature,” the meeting highlighted the importance of advancing global wetland conservation. One landmark initiative was the establishment of an International Mangrove Center in Shenzhen to strengthen the protection of wetlands and mangrove ecosystems.
Now, four years later and once again in November, Guangdong Radio and Television is launching Mangroves ahead of the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, bringing the concept of harmony between humanity and nature to the screen.
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