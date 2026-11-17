Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2026: Three Pioneers Of Modern Obesity And Diabetes Therapies Honored Arabian Post
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Prof. Svetlana Mojsov, Prof. Dr. Richard DiMarchi, and Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Matthias H. Tschöp honored for groundbreaking research on metabolic diseases and obesity therapies.
Minister-President Boris Rhein presents the medical award, endowed with a total of one million euros, at the Hessian State Chancellery.
Titia große Broermann:” this year's laureates powerfully demonstrate how scientific curiosity sparks medical progress that can transform millions of lives”
WIESBADEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 17 November 2026 – Prof. Svetlana Mojsov (The Rockefeller University), Prof. Dr. Richard DiMarchi (Indiana University), and Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Matthias H. Tschöp (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München) have been awarded the Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2026. Hessian Minister-President Boris Rhein presented the award during a ceremony at the Hessian State Chancellery.
Endowed with a total of one million euros, the Broermann Medical Innovation Award ranks among the world ́s highest-endowed medical honors. This year, it honors three scientists whose fundamental work contributed decisively to enabling modern GLP-1-based therapies against obesity and diabetes. The award was endowed by Dr. Bernard große Broermann, founder of the Asklepios Kliniken Group.
In the presence of representatives from science, politics, and society, Minister-President Boris Rhein praised the international significance of the honored research achievements:
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