Deutsch de Stadt Bern kann Lex Airbnb nach langem Rechtsstreit in Kraft setzen Original Read more: Stadt Bern kann Lex Airbnb nach langem Rechtsstreit in Kraft s

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Almost five years after voters approved the measure, the City of Bern can now bring its 'Lex Airbnb' into force. The Cantonal Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal against the partial revision of the building regulations. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Court gives go-ahead for stricter Airbnb rules in Bern This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 09:58 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

The appellants have decided not to appeal the ruling, Simone Richner, president of the Homeowners' Association for Bern and the surrounding area, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Monday.

The legal dispute centred on a partial revision of the building regulations, approved by the electorate in early 2022, which restricts the letting of second homes in the old town.

The new rules prohibit the repeated letting of second homes for periods of less than three months if this results in a total of more than 90 overnight stays per calendar year. Certain floors in the Upper and Lower Old Town are affected.

The city aims to secure housing for the local population through this restriction. The administrative court recognises that this serves a significant public interest. The fact that the measure is primarily intended to have a preventative effect does not alter this. Spatial planning, in particular, has the task of proactively preventing potential conflicts, it said.

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This content was published on Nov 6, 2026 On Thursday, the cantonal parliament said that a new IT system to improve monitoring of Airbnb rentals would be enough.

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