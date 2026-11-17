Deutsch de BAG-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden multiresistenten Keimen Original Read more: BAG-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden multiresistenten K

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Multidrug-resistant bacteria are becoming increasingly widespread in hospitals. They pose a major challenge to public health, warned Anne Lévy, director of the Federal Office of Public Health, on Monday during a visit to Lausanne University Hospital. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss warn of rise in multidrug-resistant bacteria This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 10:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Hospitals need to step up their efforts to contain such pathogens, Lévy said. Every year, around 60,000 people in Switzerland become infected while in hospital, in some cases with pathogens that are difficult to treat.

Patients in intensive care are particularly at risk. They are often seriously ill and rely on medical devices such as catheters, ventilator tubes or urinary catheters. These can provide entry points for bacteria into the body, explained Laurence Senn, head of Hospital Preventive Medicine at the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV).

Added to this is the frequent use of antibiotics: around three-quarters of intensive care patients are given such medication. While these combat pathogens, they also weaken the body's natural bacterial flora, which protects it against infections.

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