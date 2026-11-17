Swiss Warn Of Rise In Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
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BAG-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden multiresistenten Keimen
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Read more: BAG-Direktorin warnt vor zunehmenden multiresistenten K
Hospitals need to step up their efforts to contain such pathogens, Lévy said. Every year, around 60,000 people in Switzerland become infected while in hospital, in some cases with pathogens that are difficult to treat.
Patients in intensive care are particularly at risk. They are often seriously ill and rely on medical devices such as catheters, ventilator tubes or urinary catheters. These can provide entry points for bacteria into the body, explained Laurence Senn, head of Hospital Preventive Medicine at the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV).
Added to this is the frequent use of antibiotics: around three-quarters of intensive care patients are given such medication. While these combat pathogens, they also weaken the body's natural bacterial flora, which protects it against infections.More More Research frontiers Your questions answered: Are there alternatives to antibiotics?
This content was published on Nov 20, 2025 Readers asked us a host of questions about rising resistance to antibiotics. We have some answers.Read more: Your questions answered: Are there alternatives to antibio
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