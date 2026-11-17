Deutsch de Deutsche Bank soll Oligarchen von der Schweiz aus betreut haben Original Read more: Deutsche Bank soll Oligarchen von der Schweiz aus betreut العربية ar تحقيقات صحفية: مصرف دويتشه بنك أدار حسابات أثرياء روس عبر فروعه في سويسرا Read more: تحقيقات صحفية: مصرف دويتشه بنك أدار حسابات أثرياء روس عبر فروعه في س Русский ru Deutsche Bank обслуживал российских олигархов через Швейцарию Read more: Deutsche Bank обслуживал российских олигархов через Швей

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Deutsche Bank has managed the assets of Russian oligarchs from its Swiss branches for years, according to research carried out by various media outlets. This is said to have included individuals whose close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin were known internally at the bank. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Deutsche Bank reportedly ran oligarchs' accounts from Switzerland This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 11:35 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Several media outlets, including Der Spiegel, Der Standard, The New York Times and The Financial Times, have, according to their own reports, analysed millions of internal documents from Germany's largest bank that had been leaked to journalists.

As the Tages-Anzeiger reports with regard to Switzerland, Deutsche Bank managed the accounts of around 20 Russian oligarchs in Zurich and Geneva. The Swiss branches apparently offered particular opportunities for maintaining confidentiality. According to the documents, banking secrecy not only made it difficult to pass on client data to outsiders but at times also hindered the flow of information within the banking group.

The documents date back more than a decade. Among other things, they showed that Deutsche Bank's Swiss units sometimes withheld information about clients from colleagues abroad, citing banking secrecy, according to media reports. Even with regard to US authorities, the disclosure of customer data following the Russian invasion of Ukraine was initially legally contentious. In March 2022, the bank finally found a way to disclose at least some of the information.

More More Foreign Affairs Truth or tale: can any foreigner place millions at a Swiss bank?

This content was published on Mar 24, 2026 Scandals featuring foreign despots hiding assets in Switzerland have prompted Swissinfo readers to ask if anyone can really place large sums of money in the country's banks.

Read more: Truth or tale: can any foreigner place millions at a Swiss