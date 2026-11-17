Swiss Agriculture Hit By Summer Heat And Drought
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Landwirtschaft litt 2026 unter Dürre – Vorjahr lief hingegen rund
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Read more: Landwirtschaft litt 2026 unter Dürre – Vorjahr lief hingegen
Net income in the Swiss agricultural sector is set to fall by 17% year-on-year to CHF2.8 billion in 2026, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Tuesday. The total value of production will fall by 5.1% to CHF12 billion.
The summer drought had a drastic impact on crop production, with its production value falling by 9% to CHF4 billion. Yields for fodder crops slumped by almost 20%. According to the report, sugar beet yields fell by 33% and potato yields by a quarter. Both harvests were the lowest they had been for 30 years.
For farmers, however, the previous year, 2025, proved to be a good year. Farm incomes rose by an average of 7.5% to CHF87,900.
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