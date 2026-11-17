Deutsch de Berner Studierende fordern an Urabstimmung vegane Mensen Original Read more: Berner Studierende fordern an Urabstimmung vegane M

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Students at the University of Bern have called for a purely plant-based menu in their canteens. In a ballot, 66% of those who took part voted in favour of a position paper to that effect. This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 13:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A total of 1,367 out of 13,000 eligible voters took part in the ballot, the organisation Plant-Based Universities announced on Tuesday. The vote by the student body at the University of Bern took place from November 9-16. The result applies to the entire university and its 28,000 members.

In addition to the switch to entirely plant-based canteens, the resolution calls on the university management to take measures against food waste, carry out building renovations, promote sustainable research, reduce short-haul flights and support biodiversity.“The heatwave of summer 2026 has shown us that we absolutely must take action,” said Chantal Senn of Plant-Based Universities.

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