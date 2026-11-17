The US drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has approved Wilserdly (giredestrant) in combination with everolimus for use in patients with oestrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer, with HER2-negative status (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) and an ESR1 gene mutation, in locally advanced or metastatic disease, according to a press release.

When contacted by the AWP news agency, the group said it expects the launch to contribute to the company's sales from next year onwards,“with 2027 representing Wilserdly's first full year on the market”.

The consensus estimate puts revenue in the range of $500-600 million,“which is in line with our expectations”. By way of comparison, Roche recorded revenue of CHF61.52 billion in 2025, of which CHF48 billion came from its pharmaceuticals division.

Analyst Urban Fritsche of Zurich Cantonal Bank (ZKB) estimates that the treatment could generate up to CHF14 billion in sales at its peak in 2033, while the consensus forecast stands at CHF4.2 billion.

Roche told AWP that the therapy is being marketed“at a list price of $22,500 per month”, while emphasising that this amount will not necessarily correspond to what patients will actually pay, depending on coverage by their insurance or public assistance schemes.

This price is on a par with the Inluriyo (imlunestrant) treatment from US competitor Eli Lilly, but is cheaper than Etcamah (camizestrant) from UK-based AstraZeneca, notes the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in a commentary.

This content was published on Sep 19, 2025 Switzerland's new process to speed up patient access to the latest drugs hit its first major hurdle in a clash with Roche.