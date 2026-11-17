Deutsch de Über 100'000 Unterschriften für einfachen Zugang zur Psychotherapie Original Read more: Über 100'000 Unterschriften für einfachen Zugang zur Psychothe

MENAFN - Swissinfo) No new, additional barriers to access to psychological psychotherapy: this is the demand set out in a petition submitted in Bern on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people have signed it, and three professional associations support it. This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 14:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

If the relevant committee of the House of Representatives has its way, access to psychological psychotherapy could once again become more difficult. This is because the committee has tabled a motion requiring patients to receive a diagnosis from a psychiatrist before starting therapy.

The change is intended to reduce costs and improve access to care for people with severe mental health conditions. Over 100,000 petitioners are opposing these additional barriers.

In a statement, they argue that the additional mandatory appointment with a psychiatrist would tie up scarce resources. Children and young people, as well as those living in rural areas, would be particularly affected. Access to care is already difficult in these areas.

Since mid-2022, psychological psychotherapists have been able to provide treatment independently and on their own account, covered by basic health insurance, upon a doctor's referral. Previously, claims to health insurance funds were only possible if treatments were delegated and provided under the supervision of authorised doctors on their premises.

More Debate Hosted by: Aylin Elçi How are mental illnesses treated in your country?

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

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