Deutsch de Oberalppass schliesst: Wintersperre auf allen Urner Alpenpässen Original Read more: Oberalppass schliesst: Wintersperre auf allen Urner Alpenpa

MENAFN - Swissinfo) From 6pm on Tuesday, the winter closure will come into effect on the Oberalp Pass. This means that the last remaining open Alpine pass in canton Uri will also close for this season. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Oberalp Pass in Switzerland closes for winter This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 15:23 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The decision to close the pass was prompted by the low temperatures and rainfall expected over the next few days, the Uri Department of Public Works said on Tuesday afternoon. The Oberalp Pass lies at 2,044 metres above sea level and connects Andermatt, canton Uri, with Sedrun in canton Graubünden.

Uri had already closed the four other Alpine passes. The Klausen Pass closed for the winter on November 12, the Gotthard Pass on November 5, and the Susten and Furka Passes have been closed since October 28.

More More Culture The Gotthard Pass, a Swiss national symbol

This content was published on Sep 17, 2010 The celebrations will look back on the Gotthard Pass's great historical and mythical importance to the Swiss, with all its associations with the birth of a nation.“The Gotthard's popularity comes in waves. International traffic was phenomenal during the second half of the 13th century, then commercial routes changed and maritime trade developed,” said Jean-Daniel...

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