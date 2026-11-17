Deutsch de Gucci soll Abbau von rund 30 Stellen in der Schweiz planen Original Read more: Gucci soll Abbau von rund 30 Stellen in der Schweiz p

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Gucci is once again cutting jobs in Switzerland. The luxury brand plans to relocate the logistics operations for its watch division to Italy. This means that almost one in three jobs at the Cortaillod site is at risk. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Gucci reportedly planning to cut around 30 Swiss jobs This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 16:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the trade union, the watch division of the Italian luxury brand Gucci plans to cut around 30 jobs at its Swiss site in Cortaillod. The planned redundancies affect the logistics department, whose functions are to be centralised at the Italian headquarters in Trecate, Piedmont. Gucci currently employs 95 people in Cortaillod, canton Neuchâtel.

A consultation process was launched on Tuesday, the Unia trade union told the AWP news agency. This confirmed a report by the Neuchâtel radio station RTN. According to trade union secretary Solenn Ochsner, the redundancies are not expected to take place until 2027 at the earliest. However, many questions remain unanswered.

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