Gucci Reportedly Planning To Cut Around 30 Swiss Jobs
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Gucci soll Abbau von rund 30 Stellen in der Schweiz planen
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According to the trade union, the watch division of the Italian luxury brand Gucci plans to cut around 30 jobs at its Swiss site in Cortaillod. The planned redundancies affect the logistics department, whose functions are to be centralised at the Italian headquarters in Trecate, Piedmont. Gucci currently employs 95 people in Cortaillod, canton Neuchâtel.
A consultation process was launched on Tuesday, the Unia trade union told the AWP news agency. This confirmed a report by the Neuchâtel radio station RTN. According to trade union secretary Solenn Ochsner, the redundancies are not expected to take place until 2027 at the earliest. However, many questions remain unanswered.More More Global trade Swiss luxury group Richemont sheds jobs at watchmaker Montblanc
This content was published on Oct 9, 2026 Swiss luxury goods group Richemont is restructuring its Locle-based watch brand, Montblanc.Read more: Swiss luxury group Richemont sheds jobs at watchmaker Mont
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