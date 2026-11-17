Two Swiss Watchmakers Set To Fight Over New James Bond
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Orologio di Bond sarà ancora un Omega? La sfida è lanciata
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Read more: Orologio di Bond sarà ancora un Omega? La sfida è lan
Since 1995, when Pierce Brosnan first wore a Seamaster in the film GoldenEye, Omega has been closely linked to the 007 franchise. Daniel Craig, who has starred in the past five films, has also worn watches from the Biel/Bienne-based manufacturer, part of the Swatch Group. Both actors have also served as brand ambassadors.
The collaboration was relaunched in early October with a new collection dedicated to Her Majesty's secret agent, which includes a Seamaster Diver 300M and, for the first time, a model inspired by Bond's historic adversary, Spectre.More More Culture James Bond: half-Swiss, totally profitable
This content was published on Oct 5, 2012 Without Switzerland, the James Bond films – and Bond himself – would be very different.Read more: James Bond: half-Swiss, totally profi
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