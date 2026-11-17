Italiano it Orologio di Bond sarà ancora un Omega? La sfida è lanciata Original Read more: Orologio di Bond sarà ancora un Omega? La sfida è lan

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The choice of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond could spark a commercial rivalry between two major Swiss watch brands: Omega, a long-standing partner of the film franchise, and Jaeger-LeCoultre, for which the British actor has recently become an ambassador. This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 17:08 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Since 1995, when Pierce Brosnan first wore a Seamaster in the film GoldenEye, Omega has been closely linked to the 007 franchise. Daniel Craig, who has starred in the past five films, has also worn watches from the Biel/Bienne-based manufacturer, part of the Swatch Group. Both actors have also served as brand ambassadors.

The collaboration was relaunched in early October with a new collection dedicated to Her Majesty's secret agent, which includes a Seamaster Diver 300M and, for the first time, a model inspired by Bond's historic adversary, Spectre.

More More Culture James Bond: half-Swiss, totally profitable

This content was published on Oct 5, 2012 Without Switzerland, the James Bond films – and Bond himself – would be very different.

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