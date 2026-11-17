Swiss Arms Industry: From Importer To Producer And Back
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Deutsch
de
Schweizer Militärgeschichte: Vom Importeur zur Waffenschmiede – und wieder zurück
Read more: Schweizer Militärgeschichte: Vom Importeur zur Waffenschmiede – und wieder zu
Français
fr
Comment la Suisse est passée de pays importateur à exportateur d'armes, tout en dépendant des importations
Read more: Comment la Suisse est passée de pays importateur à exportateur d'armes, tout en dépendant des importa
日本語
ja
輸入国から兵器製造国へ、そして再び輸入国へ スイスの軍需産業史
Read more: 輸入国から兵器製造国へ、そして再び輸入国へ スイスの
العربية
ar
كيف تحوّلت سويسرا من مستوردة للأسلحة إلى مصدّرة لها، دون التخلّص من اعتمادها على الخارج؟
Read more: كيف تحوّلت سويسرا من مستوردة للأسلحة إلى مصدّرة لها، دون التخلّص من اعتمادها على ال
At the end of November, Swiss citizens will vote on a proposal to ease the export rules for war materielExternal link. But how did the small country come to build its own weapons in the first place?
And how did Switzerland evolve from being an importer of arms to an exporter of them – and why is it today once again heavily reliant on imports for modern weapon systems?
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