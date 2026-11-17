Deutsch de Schweizer Militärgeschichte: Vom Importeur zur Waffenschmiede – und wieder zurück Read more: Schweizer Militärgeschichte: Vom Importeur zur Waffenschmiede – und wieder zu Français fr Comment la Suisse est passée de pays importateur à exportateur d'armes, tout en dépendant des importations Read more: Comment la Suisse est passée de pays importateur à exportateur d'armes, tout en dépendant des importa 日本語 ja 輸入国から兵器製造国へ、そして再び輸入国へ スイスの軍需産業史 Read more: 輸入国から兵器製造国へ、そして再び輸入国へ スイスの العربية ar كيف تحوّلت سويسرا من مستوردة للأسلحة إلى مصدّرة لها، دون التخلّص من اعتمادها على الخارج؟ Read more: كيف تحوّلت سويسرا من مستوردة للأسلحة إلى مصدّرة لها، دون التخلّص من اعتمادها على ال

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has not always been a globally active manufacturer and exporter of war materiel, as a look at the history of its arms industry shows. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss arms industry: from importer to producer – and back This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 11:43 4 minutes SRF

At the end of November, Swiss citizens will vote on a proposal to ease the export rules for war materielExternal link. But how did the small country come to build its own weapons in the first place?

And how did Switzerland evolve from being an importer of arms to an exporter of them – and why is it today once again heavily reliant on imports for modern weapon systems?