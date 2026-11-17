MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Brazilian retailers, importers, distributors and food and beverage manufacturers can register to take part in business meetings with Egyptian companies on Dec. 2 at the(ABCC ) in São Paulo. The meetings are an initiative of the institution and Egypt's Food Export Council, the Egyptian body that supports the country's food exports.

According to information released by the ABCC, the Brazilian side will be selected by the institution, with the participants announced on the eve of the event. Companies from both sides will take part in orientation activities, where they will receive information on the profiles of all participants, details of each company's portfolio and information on the types of cooperation being sought. The aim is to match interests and increase the chances of deals being concluded during the meeting.

“Business meetings are one of the most effective ways to bring companies from different regions of the world closer together. In an event that usually lasts a morning or at most a full day, we put decisionmakers from two companies face to face. With their interests mapped out in advance, we give them the opportunity to present their respective products and discuss common interests. The chances of reaching a deal are quite high in this situation,” Mohamad Orra Mourad, vice president of international relations &secretary-general of the ABCC, was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to Mourad, the business meeting will be an opportunity for Brazilian retailers and distributors looking for new products for their customers, as well as food companies seeking ingredients for new formulations. He said these companies could find a highly competitive supplier of fruits and vegetables in Egypt, also thanks to the Mercosur-Egypt free trade agreement, which recently eliminated all tariffs covered by the deal.

The Egyptian delegation will comprise 12 companies: Agthia Group Egypt (frozen strawberries), Al Kenena For Export (fresh and semi-processed vegetables), Batel For Export (frozen vegetables), Daltex For Agricultural Development (frozen fruits and vegetables), EMA Export (frozen strawberries, mangoes and other fruits), Freshbox (strawberries and vegetables), Fruzey (strawberries, mangoes and other fruits), Green Meadows/Dixie Mills (sauces, mayonnaise and powdered broths), Kemet For Natural Food (vegetable snacks and pretzels), Nazo Internacional Co. (chocolate products and other processed foods), Natura Agro Trade (strawberries and vegetables) and NoricaFood (onions, garlic, herbs, fruits and vegetables).

Egypt has been expanding its trade with Brazil. Last year, it exported USD 1.39 billion worth of products to the Brazilian market, mainly fertilizers, polymers, petroleum products and steel products. Although not among the top items, Egypt also supplies food to Brazil, including horticultural products, frozen fruits, citrus fruits and onions. Egypt also imports heavily from Brazil, with purchases totaling USD 3.73 billion in 2025, most of it in food products, mainly corn, sugar, beef products and poultry.

Food Export Council Business Meeting

On Dec. 2, 2026, starting at 9 a.m.

Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

Avenida Paulista, 283/287, 11th floor, São Paulo, SP

More information: ...

Registration here

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Arab-Brazilian Chamber

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